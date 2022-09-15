Automotive Front-End Module (FEM) Market Steel, Composites, Plastic and Hybrid Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

PORTLAND, ORAGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive Front-End Module (FEM) Market by Type (Radiator, Motor Fan, Condenser, Internal Air Cooler and Others), Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars (PC), Light Commercial Vehicles (LCV) and Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)) and Material (Steel, Composites, Plastic and Hybrid): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027

Automotive front-end module (FEM) deals with a wide range of products, such as air conditioning (A/C) condensers, grille-opening reinforcement (GOR) panels, crumple zones, bumpers with decorative fascia, hood latches, electronics, and wiring, which have wider applications in vehicles. Automotive front-end module (FEM) avoids the use of heavy carriers made up of steel and iron, and is used to improve fuel efficiency and vehicle performance.Therefore, this resultsin smooth running of vehicles and comfortable journey while traveling.Furthermore,increase indemand forautomobile results in the growth of theautomotive front-end module (FEM) market.

COVID-19 scenario analysis:

COVID-19 has rapidly affected the salesin theautomotive industry,thus hampering the growth of the automotive front end module (FEM) market.

Theautomotive front end module market was expected to register a significant growth.However,due to COVID-19, the market is expected to decline in the near future.

Sales play a major role in the vehicle sector and industries are facing low demand due to the pandemic.This is anticipated to eventually decrease the sales of the top companies.

Due to no demand forvehicles in the COVID-19 situation,most of the companies have halted their production.

COVID-19 has caused supply and manufacturing disruptions, which resulted in creating uncertaintiessuch asrecession and low demand.

Top impacting factors: Market scenario analysis, trends, drivers, and impact analysis

Top impacting factors that are responsible for the growth of the automotive front-endmodule (FEM) market are increase indemand forvehicles and change in customer preferences in terms of safety measures.However, high cost and changes inprices of raw material hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, digitalization and increase indisposable income of people providelucrative opportunitiesfor the automotive front-end module (FEM) market.

Increase indemand forvehicles

People find easy and saferway for mobility to complete their routine task,which increases the demand for mobility solutions, which,in turn, also increases the demand forvehicles.The automotive front-end module (FEM) market helps to reduce the weight of the vehicle by using lightweight products and also includessafety measures.Therefore, this propels the growth of the automotive front-end module (FEM) market.

Change incustomer preferences

Increase intechnological innovation with changes inpreference of customer helpsthe automotive front-endmodule (FEM) market to implementecofriendly green initiatives.This has increased the demand forlightweight vehicles, which hasincreased thedemand forautomotivefront endmodule.

Key benefits of the report:

This study presents the analytical depiction of the automotive front-end module (FEM) market along with current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the automotive front-end module (FEM) market share.

The current market is analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the automotive front-end module (FEM) market growth scenario.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

The report provides a detailed analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

Questions answered in automotive front-end module (FEM) market research report:

Which are the leading market players active in the market?

What are the current trends that will influence the market in the next few years?

What are the driving factors, restraints, and opportunities of the market?

What are the projections for the future that would help in taking further strategic steps?

