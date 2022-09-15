Wound Care Sealants Market to Reach $28.7 Billion by 2027: IndustryARC

Wound Care Sealants Market size is estimated to reach $28.7 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Wound management has been a growing concern globally, which allows for healthy market growth.

Wound Care Sealants Market size is estimated to reach $28.7 billion by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 2.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Sealants have been growing worldwide, fibrin sealants and thrombin sealants are some of the common forms of materials that are actively used in wound care. Additionally, alginate dressings are some of the forms of seaweed dates, when used to dress a wound that is exuding heavily, the calcium ions in the dressing interact with the sodium ions in the fluid of the wound. Furthermore, tissue adhesives are a growing reason for market growth. The Wound Care Sealants Market report by IndustryARC covers complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.

Competitive Landscape:

The top 5 players in the Wound Care Sealants industry are –

1. CSL Limited (CSL Behring)

2. Johnson & Johnson (Ethicon, Inc.)

3. Ocular Therapeutic Inc

4. Sanofi

5. Sealantis Ltd.

Segmental Analysis:

1. Wound Care Sealants Market based on Application can be further segmented into chronic wounds and acute wounds. Chronic Wounds are estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 3.5% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

2. Wound Care Sealants Market can be further segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and home healthcare. Home-Healthcare Segment is estimated to be the fastest-growing, with a CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period of 2022-2027.

3. Wound Care Market on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held a dominant market share of 35% over its other counterparts in 2021.

4. Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities to marketers in the projected period of 2022-2027. It is owing to a high caseload of various forms of wounds. For example, as per the ASDI-2019 report, 11,037 fire accidents are reported each within India in 2019.

Report Coverage Report Attributes Details By Products Advanced Wound Dressing, Surgical Wound Care, Traditional Wound Care, and Wound Therapy Devices By Application Chronic Wounds and Acute Wounds By End User Hospitals, Clinics By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of World

Market Drivers and Challenges:

1. A systemic increase in the cases of falls owing to the rising geriatric population has been a key driver for the market: The geriatric population has been growing around the globe.

2. Owing to higher road accidents and trauma injuries the market for wound care would be highly needed: Road accidents are highly prevalent in the majority of the countries.

3. The intensive requirement for wound care to launch a new product has hampered the overall market growth: Materials that have been actively used to treat wound care have been facing heat by the sufferers.

