Keystone Signs Lease With Interactive Entertainment Venue at Its Historic Mixed-Use Asset The Curtis

Keystone Development + Investment has signed a 3,346-square-foot, long-term lease with Without a Cue to bring the tech-enabled dinner theater to Center City Philadelphia and The Curtis in Washington Square West.

Without a Cue provides unique events from murder mystery dinner theaters to private parties. At The Curtis, it will offer appetizers and spirits to guests during shows, which are expected to open to the public by November.

"The Curtis offers Without a Cue rare accessibility with proximity to existing tourism and entertainment options, in an iconic public space with the flexibility to use a portion of the West Lobby for their guests before shows and during intermissions," says Keystone's Rich Gottlieb, President & COO. "Without a Cue brings something new to the building and neighborhood with the potential to be a draw for years to come."

About Keystone Development + Investment

Keystone is a vertically integrated commercial real estate development and investment company. It delivers value for investors and tenants by creating mixed-use developments that revitalize neighborhoods, empower people, and drive productivity and collaboration. Headquartered in West Conshohocken, PA., its portfolio of iconic projects attracting world-class companies includes 10 million square feet of office and mixed-use properties with 2 million square feet under development, and spans locations along the East Coast. Keystone has offices in Philadelphia, PA, Morristown, NJ, and Miami FL.

For more information, please visit www.keystone.us.

About Without a Cue

Without a Cue Productions is one of the leading female-owned businesses centered out of Montgomery County, and they have been in operation for more than two decades. The company recently staged "The Golden Girls Murder Mystery: The Curse of Jessica Fletcher" in Philadelphia to sold out audiences. Without A Cue Productions specializes in immersive mystery theater, interactive corporate team building, and in-home events such as murder mysteries and escape rooms. Without a Cue Productions was founded in 2002 by Traci Connaughton, who holds an MSA in Arts Administration from Drexel University. Since then, the company has formulated over 85 different experiences, and is quickly expanding its performances to different locations, providing murder mystery theater all over PA, NJ, MD, and other regions. Without a Cue Productions employs more than 50 gifted actors that display their talents masterfully in each performance.

