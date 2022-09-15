VASSILISA luxury scarves by limited edition, designer accessories which we love this Autumn-Winter

The beloved accessories label of senior editors and A-list celebrities, VASSILISA introduces new Limited Editions delivery principle. The renowned VASSILISA scarves releases are announced by newsletter, and come in editions of 1 to 50. A treat for those who love scarves, arts, and shopping more exclusively. http://www.VASSILISA.com

LONDON, Sept. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The beloved accessories label of senior editors and A-list celebrities, VASSILISA introduces new Limited Editions delivery principle direct-to-consumer. The renowned VASSILISA scarves releases are announced in newsletters to subscribers, and come in exclusive colour combinations editions of 1 to 50. A treat for those who love scarves, arts, and shopping more exclusively.

VASSILISA creates original luxury accessories, designed in London, manufactured in Italy, and loved on both sides of Atlantic. She created collections for some of the most prestigeous stores in the world, including LeBonMarche, Barneys, HarveyNichols, One&Only Resorts, Mitsukoshi Ginza etc., and collaborates with the worlds' leading talent.

The exquisite colours and luxurious and ethereal look and feel of it's scarves, makes VASSILISA to stand out amongst the plethora of products today.

Currently focusing on scarves, the brand is working to introduce more limited-edition accessories categories online, in the near future.

