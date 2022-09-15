Gamification Market to Reach Valuation of USD 104.11 Billion and growing at CAGR of 27.4% by 2030

Emergen Research Logo

Providing adequate motivation to employees for better performance outcomes is a key factor driving gamification market revenue growth

Gamification Market Size – USD 11.69 Billion in 2021, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 27.4%, Market Trends – Significant investments in research & development activities” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global gamification market size was USD 11.69 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 27.4% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. The use of artificial intelligence (AI) for processing and displaying individualised results as well as the quick digitization of organisations to create new revenue streams are the main reasons propelling the growth of the gamification market.

Large businesses are employing cutting-edge technology and Al-based solutions to acquire deep insights from their workforce. Al-based gamification models provide accurate solutions by eliminating uncertainty in employee motivations and helping employees achieve goals more successfully. For instance, over 650 Cisco Systems employees have been accredited for more than 13,000 courses since Cisco Systems gamified its social media training programme. In order to increase employee motivation, engagement, and involvement, small and medium-sized firms (SMEs) are putting Al-based solutions into practise. The widespread acceptance of Al-based solutions will help to create cooperative and transparent cultures, which will expand the market.

An effective SaaS solution based on Al technology, for instance, offers digital employee contact, engagement capabilities, and recognition, improving the organization's accessibility and collaborative culture. Entrepreneurial investors are also supporting start-up companies that provide SaaS platforms built on Al technology. Companies like Ideaspring Capital and Inventus Capital India have invested in Worxogo Solutions Pvt. Ltd., which provides a SaaS application for employees. The service provides personalised evaluations of workers' daily performance.

Gamification does, however, present a number of difficulties, including problems with complexity, integration, and storytelling, among others. Games are many different kinds of artefacts, and creating them requires expertise in programming, design, and psychology. Games and gamification both aim to give users engaging experiences.

The report on the Global Gamification Market is an investigative study on the key features of the business landscape along with an analysis of the growth opportunities, challenges, threats, drivers and restraints, and limitations of the market. The report also offers insights into the segments, sub-segments, and regions exhibiting promising growth.

The report further sheds light on the competitive landscape of the Gamification market to offer the readers an advantage over others. The competitive landscape section of the report talks about the recent advancements in the R&D and technologies undertaken by the prominent players, along with their strategic business expansion plans, product launches, and brand promotions. The report pays special attention to the strategic alliances such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, agreements, corporate and government deals, and others adopted by the prominent players of the industry to expand their market presence and gain a substantial market position.

Key players include:

Microsoft, SAP, BI WORLDWIDE, Verint Systems Inc., Aon plc, Hoopla, Centrical, Mambo Solutions Ltd, MPS Interactive Systems, and Influitive.

Some Key Highlights From the Report

In 2021, the solution segment had the biggest revenue share. Gamification is popular among students because it blends serious learning with "fun." Organizations are aware of the benefits of employing it for accomplishing necessary behavioural change, sticky learning, on-the-job application, practise, and nudges to mastery. Due to a number of benefits, such as providing a stickier learning experience because learners are fully engaged in a variety of activities and challenges as opposed to the passive learning method offered by a more typical eLearning approach, gamification solutions are widely used in the corporate world.

Many large companies are utilising the cloud-based infrastructure segment to create collaborative user experiences in industries like BFSI, e-commerce, education, retail, and others. The expansion of this market is being driven by benefits offered by cloud-based solutions, such as easy maintenance, software upgrades, and installation.

In 2021, the retail sector contributed a sizeable portion of total revenue. Gamification is not a recent marketing strategy, and numerous businesses have employed it to attract new clients. The retail sector uses gamification extensively, from lotteries and quizzes to game applications made to promote brands and boost sales. The company develops a game that promotes its goods, but it successfully blends gaming with marketing.

In terms of revenue share, the Asia Pacific region came in second in 2021. A greater user population for any gamified technique is guaranteed by a growing user base of smart mobile devices. Asia is becoming increasingly accessible to smartphones and smart tablets.

Emergen Research has segmented the global gamification market based on component type, deployment type, vertical, and region:

Component Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Solution

Services

Deployment Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Cloud

On-premises

Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

Education

Healthcare

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Manufacturing

Telecom

IT

Hospitality

Others

Regional Analysis:

This section of the report offers valuable insights into the geographical segmentation of the Gamification market, alongside estimating the current and future market valuations based on the demand-supply dynamics and pricing structure of the leading regional segments. Furthermore, the growth prospects of each segment and sub-segment have been meticulously described in the report.

The report classifies the global Gamification market into various regions, including:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Key point summary of the report:

The research provides a thorough assessment of the market's size, share, and growth rate over the course of the projection period.

It offers information on the present situation, historical data, and provides a precise market prediction for the upcoming years.

According to product categories, applications, end users, market value and volume, industry verticals, and five major geographic areas, the report categorises the market.

Additionally, it provides regional market analysis and forecast for key regions in the industry, including Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa as well as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Asia Pacific.

The study paper has also examined the industry supply chain, sourcing strategy, upstream feedstock, and downstream demand.

The study provides a thorough grasp of the dynamics of supply and demand, as well as production and consumption rates and market mapping.

To provide accurate market data, the study uses a variety of analytical methodologies, such as SWOT analysis, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and pricing analysis.

