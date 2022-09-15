Serving Students Experiencing Housing Instability: Regional Conversations for McKinney-Vento Liaisons and Organizations
Join us for In-Person Fall Regional Meetings
- Hear updates on federal, state, and local policies and resources for students and families who are homeless or have unstable housing
- Learn how to increase your school and district’s capacity to support students
- Hear youth perspective on supporting youth who are homeless and how to develop authentic youth partnerships
- Brainstorm solution-oriented strategies affecting youth in your school and community
- Network with colleagues from other schools and organizations in your region
Dates and Times for Schools and Organizations in Your Region!
Penobscot & Piscataquis Counties
Bangor High School, 885 Broadway
Thursday, October 13
9:30 – 10:15am
Washington & Hancock Counties
University of Maine at Machias
Thursday, October 13
1:00- 3:15pm
Aroostook County
University of Maine Presque Isle, MMG Center
Friday, October 14
9:00-11:15am
Androscoggin, Franklin, & Oxford Counties
Lewiston Central Office, Dingley Building Conference Room
Wednesday, November 16
8:30-10:45am
Mid Coast, Kennebec & Somerset Counties
University of Maine at Augusta, Randall Student Center, Fireside Lounge
Wednesday, December 7
9:00-11:15am
York & Cumberland Counties
DHHS Regional Office, 457 Alfred St, Biddeford
Thursday, December 8
9:00-11:15am
No cost to participants ~ Registration is required. REGISTER HERE.
For More Information Contact: