Nine Mile Metals Files Drill Permits For Its 5,000m Stage 2 Drill Program And Completes 1,000m Line KMS UAV Magnetic Survey

/EIN News/ -- VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NINE MILE METALS LTD. (CSE: NINE, OTCQB: VMSXF, FSE: KQ9) (the “Company” or “Nine Mile”) announces that the company has filed the necessary drill permits with the New Brunswick Department of Energy & Mines Branch (“NB DEM”) for its previously announced 5,000m stage 2 drill program at its Nine Mile Brook VMS Project in the world famous Bathurst Mining Camp (BMC), NB, Canada.



Figure 1: EarthEX Completed UAV Drone Survey Grid (Yellow) over Priority EM Targets

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bad640bd-5917-4fff-afc9-a4796833c86f

As displayed in Figure 1 above, our geophysical exploration process has identified high priority drill targets (white dots) over the late time strong conductive targets (1-5).

Nine Mile Metals has secured two (2) track mount drill rigs from Lantech Drilling in Dieppe, NB. This is the same drilling partner from our highly successful stage 1 lens area drill program. We will utilize two (2) 12-hour drill crews per drill rig, producing a 24hr drill program field team on both rigs. By executing two (2) drill rigs concurrently, we will achieve our exploration program goals quicker, more cost effective and allow our assays to be submitted to the Certified Lab much sooner.

“The work program at Nine Mile Brook is progressing as planned, the integration of data continues to define Priority Targets on the western flank of the Brunswick #12. We look forward to expanding the footprint of the Lens Area mineralization with Stage 2 drilling, while also discovering additional VMS bodies at depth within the Priority Target Areas defined by EarthEX,” stated G. Lohman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Director, and VP of Exploration.

Figure 2: Lens Drill Area – Stage 2 Targets, Nine Mile Brook VMS

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2b440dff-a973-47b7-9c61-9422a6e77e97

In addition, EarthEX Geophysical Solutions (“EarthEX”) has completed the 1,000 line/kms UAV 3D High Definition Magnetic Survey grid, utilizing its proprietary drone technology and processing algorithms at the closest spacing available of (25m). EarthEX will process all raw data utilizing its advanced proprietary algorithms and integrate it into our evolving 3D exploration model. The goal is to incorporate the High-Definition Magnetics and integrate our EM and physical properties analysis along with drill core log data and define the Stage 2 drill targets on both the larger property scale and the continued exploration program at the Nine Mile Brook Lens area. EarthEX has defined all geological structures and subsurface bodies for integration into our 3D Exploration Model. There are confirmed structures for the mineralized folding and source of the Lens break. Our technical team is negotiating with RPC Science & Engineering, Fredericton, NB for Mineral Processing Analysis of the Lens 1 core samples, in its evaluation for a 3,000 Tonne bulk sample. Nine Mile Metals has received the process instructions from the NB DEM for the bulk sampling.

NB DEM permits have also been applied for and received for ground based Induced Polarization (I.P.) and Time Domain Electromagnetic (TDEM) surveys over Priority Target Areas 1, 2, 3 and 5 (Figure 1). Eastern Geophysics has been secured and scheduled for the surveys prior to initiating the drill program in October. The core analysis conducted by EarthEX’s physical properties lab in Selkirk, MB, has identified a unique characteristic to our VMS lens digital signature. In addition to a high conductivity response compared to the high-grade Lead-Zinc component in the core, the Copper-Gold mineralization has an unusually high chargeability signature not common to VMS deposits. Eastern Geophysics, under the direction of EarthEX, will conduct a ground-based IP Survey over the Stage 2 Lens Area in addition to the standard EM Survey. The chargeability response from additional mineralized Lens’ should be identified by a positive response in both the IP and EM signatures. EarthEX has previously used this technique with outstanding success in the BMC.

Patrick J Cruickshank, MBA, CEO & Director, stated, “We are aggressively executing our disciplined exploration program in our determination to locate the additional VMS Lens bodies for the Nine Mile Brook discovery with cutting edge technology that has shown very positive results to date. The introduction of both IP and EM identification is a breakthrough to locating the next Lens in the sequence of this deposit. Having identified a hard break of the Lens, the next component should continue the High-Grade mineralization, and display the same digital signature that EarthEX’s core physical analysis identified. We look forward to our next update.”

The disclosure of technical information in this news release has been prepared in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements as set out in National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects (“NI 43-101”) and reviewed and approved by Gary Lohman, B.Sc., P. Geo. VP Exploration who acts as the Company’s Qualified Person and is not independent of the Company.

About Nine Mile Metals Ltd.:

Nine Mile Metals Ltd. is a Canadian public mineral exploration company focused on VMS (Cu, Pb, Zn, Ag and Au) exploration in the world-famous Bathurst Mining Camp, New Brunswick, Canada. The Company’s primary business objective is to explore its three VMS Projects: Nine Mile Brook VMS Project; California Lake VMS Project; and the Canoe Landing Lake (East – West) VMS Project. The Company is focused on exploration of Minerals for Technology (MFT), positioning for the boom in EV and green technologies requiring Copper, Silver, Lead and Zinc with a hedge with Gold.

