Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner Market to Reach $9.38 Billion by 2028 | Demand for AI based CT Scanner is On the Rise

Global Computed Tomography (CT) scanner market was valued at US$ 6.32 billion in 2021, and it is expected to attain value of US$ 9.38 billion by 2028 with a CAGR of 5.8% over the prediction period (2022–2028).

/EIN News/ -- Westford, USA, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Due to the growing demand for Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner, manufacturers in the Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner Market are working on creating new models to meet the high demand. CT scans are now used for a wide variety of medical procedures, including cross-sectional imaging of the body and brain. Recently, CT scans have also begun being used for pediatric diagnostic imaging.

There are a number of reasons why the demand for Computed Tomography (CT) scanner market is growing. First, as the population continues to grow, there is an increasing need for diagnostic imaging services. Second, as the technology continues to improve, CT scanners are becoming increasingly accurate and able to provide more detailed images. Third, as the cost of CT scanners decreases, more hospitals and clinics are able to afford them. Fourth, CT scanners are becoming more widely available in many countries around the world. Fifth, as awareness of the benefits of CT scanning increases, more people are seeking out these services.

In addition, a large number of hospitals in the Computed Tomography (CT) scanner market around the globe are buying CT scanner because of their versatility. They can be used to image virtually any part of the body. This makes them particularly valuable for cross-sectional imaging. Cross-sectional imaging is a type of medical imaging that is used to gather detailed information about the structure and function of a particular area of the body.

SkyQuest has published a report on the global computed tomography (CT) scanner market. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the market trends, drivers, challenges, and opportunities. It also offers a detailed competitive landscape of the market.

High Prevalence of Cancer, Cardiovascular disorders and Brain Disease is Behind Strong Growth of Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner Market

CT scanners are becoming increasingly popular as epidemics of cancer, cardiovascular diseases and brain disorders continue to increase. For example, each year, cancer takes lives of over 10.6 million people around the globe and more than 16 million people diagnosed each year. It has been found that most of the deaths occurred due to late diagnosis of the cancer. However, the scenario has started changing with the rapid adoption of advanced imaging technologies such as CT scanners for early diagnosis of cancer in the Computed Tomography (CT) scanner market. On the other hand, CVD are the largest cause of death around the globe and accounts for over 32% of the total death. This, in turn, have altered the patients and healthcare institutes alike to go for advanced imaging technology to detect any abnormalities in heart.

And, as the population ages, the incidence of Alzheimer's disease is also on the rise. CT scanners can help doctors diagnose these illnesses quickly and accurately. In addition, CT scans are often used to help determine whether a patient has a tumor or not.

The prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular and brain diseases is increasing globally. This trend is projected to continue in the future as the population ages and exposure to risk factors such as tobacco use, obesity and sedentary lifestyle increases. The number of people diagnosed with these conditions is expected to rise sharply, resulting in a growing demand for CT scanners.

CT scanners are an essential tool for diagnosing and treating these conditions. They provide detailed images of the inside of the body, which helps doctors to identify tumors, blockages and other abnormalities. Computed Tomography (CT) scanner market is also witnessing a sharp rise in the demand to guide treatment, such as surgery or radiation therapy.

The increased demand for CT scanner services is putting strain on healthcare systems around the world. In many countries, there is already a shortage of CT scanners and trained staff to operate them. The situation is expected to worsen in the coming years as the number of cases continues to rise. This could lead to long wait times for patients requiring scans and ultimately result in poorer health outcomes.

Growing Demand for AI-based CT Scanner

CT scanning technology is quickly evolving, with new AI-based scanners hitting the market each year. These scanners are becoming more affordable, accurate, and reliable, making them a favored choice for medical professionals and patients alike.

The popularity of AI-based CT scanners is likely due to their accuracy and ousting of radiation exposure. This technology has countless applications in medicine, including detecting tumors and other medical conditions. In addition to its numerous medical uses, AI-based CT scanning is also being used to create 3D images of objects.

Some of the newer AI-based CT scanners in the global Computed Tomography (CT) scanner market are able to automatically identify abnormalities in scans and recommend treatments. This capability is especially helpful for younger patients who may not be familiar with medical terminology. In addition to being faster and more accurate, AI-based CT scanners are also coming at same cost as traditional scanners.

Top Recent Developments in Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner Market

In September 2022, Lumafield succeed in bagging $35 million through Series B funding. The funding would help the company to build affordable desktop CT scanners.

In September 2022, Sempre Group announced the launch of CT systems as well as industrial CT scanning and data analysis services from Ireland office

In September 2022, Auckland Radiology Group announced to build a new radiology clinic in Whangārei and Northland. The Facility will be equipped with PET CT scanner by mid-2023

In June 2022, Siemens Healthcare, a leading players in Computed Tomography (CT) scanner market, received FDA approval for its new SPECT/CT Scanner. The product would offer numerous advantages such as intuitive workflow guides and low-dose CT up to 64 slices

In September 2022, Austrailia launched new mobile cancer scan unit equipped with CT scanner for rural population

In August 2022, Phillips launched its Dual Energy Spectral CT 7500 in China.

SkyQuest’s report highlights the key players in the global CT scanner market and their respective market share. It also profiles some of the leading players and analyzes their strengths and weaknesses. The report also provides an overview of the competitive landscape in the market.

Key Players in Global Computed Tomography (CT) Scanner Market

GE Healthcare (US)

Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)

Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Neusoft Medical Systems (China)

Canon Medical Systems Corporation (Japan)

Carestream Health (US)

Planmeca Oy (Finland)

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan)

Neusoft Corporation (China)

