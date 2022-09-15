Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,053 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,602 in the last 365 days.

Risk Strategies Acquires Beattie & Associates

Purchase bolsters industry-leading National Employee Benefits Practice

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Risk Strategies, a leading national specialty insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Beattie & Associates, a retail agency in Missouri specializing in employee benefits for both individuals and employers. Terms of the deal were not announced.

Headquartered in the St. Louis suburb of Chesterfield, Missouri, Beattie & Associates is led by its principal, Tom Beattie. For more than 30 years, the agency has focused on helping both individuals and businesses across a range of industries, create effective and affordable employee benefits coverages that meet their specific needs.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Tom and his team at Beattie & Associates to the Risk Strategies family,” said John Greenbaum, national employee benefits practice leader at Risk Strategies. “Their approach to both team and client work is a great fit with our culture and we’re excited to have them aboard as we expand our capabilities regionally.”

Beattie offers business clients a full range of employee benefit coverages, including group health, disability, life, dental, and vision, as well as associated support services. Beattie’s client base is highly loyal and largely concentrated in the Midwest Region.

“Wanting to preserve our specialty focus and expand our capabilities without losing our high-touch approach to client services made becoming part of Risk Strategies the absolute right choice,” said Beattie. “I’m excited by the possibilities to further extend our relationships and offerings, including property and casualty, to new and existing clients.

In addition to its base in the St. Louis region, Beattie has presence across Big Sky and Bozeman, Montana, as well as Chicago. The Montana presence represents an expansion for Risk Strategies. Beattie’s Chicago presence will complement existing, long-standing Risk Strategies operations.

To learn more about Risk Strategies, please visit www.risk-strategies.com.

About Risk Strategies
Risk Strategies is a specialty national insurance brokerage and risk management firm offering comprehensive risk management advice and insurance and reinsurance placement for property & casualty, employee benefits, and private client services risks. With more than 30 specialty practices, Risk Strategies serves commercial companies, nonprofits, public entities, and individuals, and has access to all major insurance markets. Ranked among the top brokers in the country, Risk Strategies has over 100 offices including Boston, New York City, Chicago, Toronto, Montreal, Grand Cayman, Miami, Atlanta, Dallas, Nashville, Washington DC, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. Riskstrategies.com

Media Contact
Brittany Gould
Account Executive
rsc@matternow.com
518-937-3720


Primary Logo

You just read:

Risk Strategies Acquires Beattie & Associates

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.