Forging Market Report Explores Key Regions, Top Manufacturers, and End-User Applicants from 2022 to 2027

The global Forging market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 96830 million by 2027.

The global Forging market will register a 5.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 96830 million by 2027.



Forging Market - Growth, Trends And Forecast (2022 - 2027) By Types, By Application, By Regions and By Key Players: Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp, AAM

Forging refers to a procedure of shaping the material by applying compressive force manually; by forging machines or with the use of power hammers. Forging procedure can be carried out on materials in either cold or hot state. These forged parts contain bolts, connecting rods, turbine shafts, crane hooks, hand tools, gears, and other components used in machine manufacturing. These products offer toughness, strength, stress, and are reliable end-use business such as automotive, mining, and aerospace and many other applications.

Asia Pacific is expected to be the dominant region in the global forging market having the largest market share in the world followed by North America. Development in infrastructure, advancement in automotive and construction industries in the emerging economies and recognition of the emerging nation such as India as the manufacturing hub is propelling the growth of forging market in this region. Also, the burgeoning outsourcing of forging activity backed by government initiatives have contributed to the growth of forging market in this region. China, is the main producer of forging products in this region.

Recent developments

Key players operating the global Forging market includes Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal, Aichi Steel, Thyssenkrupp, AAM, Bharat Forge, KOBELCO, WanXiang, FAW, Arconic, Mahindra Forgings Europe, Farinia, Longcheng Forging, Sinotruck, Dongfeng Forging, Jiangsu Pacific Precision Forging, Sypris Solutions, Ashok Leyland, Allegheny Technologies, VDM Metals, CITIC Heavy Industries and others.

Forging Market Regional Analysis

North America has witnessed a burgeoning progress in the global forging market. One of the main reasons behind the progress is due to the increasing demand for rolled ring forging which is ruling the aerospace industry of this region. According to the Forging Industry Association, forging appears in the 20% of products which represents the GDP of U.S.

Europe is expected to witness a significant growth in the global forging market. According to an article published by Euroforge, Germany is one of the main players in this industry accounting for 48% of the forging production. Tata Steel and ThyssenKrupp AG agreed to merge their steel operations to emerge as the continent’s number 2 steelmaker. Environmental and government regulations have given significant pace to worldwide forging market in this region.

