Windsor Fashions Continues Rapid Growth with Market Entry into Puerto Rico

The fashion retailer announces five new store openings this Fall

/EIN News/ -- SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windsor Fashions LLC, the leading on-trend fashion retailer for special occasions and all of life’s events, today announced plans to open five stores in the region this Fall. Four of the five stores will officially open by October 2022, with retail spaces confirmed in Barceloneta (which opened on 9/10, in Puerto Rico Premium Outlets); Carolina (which opened on 9/10, in Plaza Carolina); San Juan (opening mid-September in Plaza Las Americas); and Caguas (opening on 10/27 in Las Catalinas Mall). The opening date of the fifth location, which will be located in Bayamon in Plaza del Sol, is being finalized. Puerto Rico will join the extensive list of over 200 regions and countries where Windsor already has a presence.



“We are thrilled to now serve the dynamic and engaging market of Puerto Rico. Dressing up for occasions and all of life’s events is at the core of the Windsor brand. As of today, women across the island are now invited to explore our ever-expanding range of apparel and accessories for all of the meaningful moments in their lives,” said Andy Solomon, President of Windsor Fashions. “With events and celebrations finally back in full swing, we’re able to meet our customers’ fashion needs for any and every occasion at an extraordinary value, now in even more destinations around the world.”

As the brand continues to expand its retail footprint globally, the addition of these five new locations will generate over 65 job opportunities in Puerto Rico for roles varying from store manager to stylists and associates. In addition to the Puerto Rico locations, Windsor has opened 27 stores this year alone, with an additional five stores slated for the balance of the year. “In addition to shipping to Puerto Rico, which began in July, we knew we also wanted to have a strong brick-and-mortar presence, which really allows us to connect with the local consumer and have them experience our brand ethos firsthand,” continues Solomon. “In-person shopping has repeatedly proven to be a cornerstone of our business.”

Founded in 1937 by the Zekaria family, Windsor has become the go-to destination for affordable fashion for every occasion in a woman’s life, while remaining true to its mission to create an oasis that inspires and empowers women. The second generation of Zekaria brothers, Leon and Ike, took the helm in 1998 and successfully launched stores across the country, built an integrated ecommerce business and expanded Windor’s product assortment. Today, the Company offers over 200 new styles in-store and online every week, inspired by the hottest looks from the red carpet, runway and celebrity street style, all at a great value.

While best known for its formal dresses, Windsor delivers a broad market assortment of occasion-based apparel that varies by market for all of life’s one-of-a-kind, annual and everyday events. Whether for school-based events like Prom and graduation, seasonal events like Halloween and New Year’s Eve, or everyday occasions like date night and brunch with the girls, Windsor provides a broad and inspiring assortment of the latest trends.

For more information about the store openings and the latest fashionable offerings for all of life’s occasions, visit: WindsorStore.com

ABOUT WINDSOR FASHIONS LLC

Media Contact:

Sarah Montalto, ICR

WindsorPR@icrinc.com