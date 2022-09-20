Another glass grill cabin was erected for a private customer in Põltsamaa, Estonia
At the beginning of September, new 360 outdoor grill cabin was assembled for a private customer in Põltsamaa, Estonia
This grill hut allows to gather in a unique place and discover the happiness of spending time together.”HAAPSALU, INTERNATIONAL LOCATIONS, ESTONIA, September 20, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At the beginning of September, another dome grill cabin was erected for a private customer in Põltsamaa. "The sale of the dome-shaped grill cabins is gaining popularity because it has a simple and open unearthly line that catches the eye. It is bought by people who want to see a stylish design in their garden and get a different experience that classic log grill houses do not offer," said Andres Seeman, export sales manager. "The dome grill cabin is suitable almost everywhere, both in private gardens and adventure parks. It's not bad weather that interferes with good company."
The glass barbecue cabin was delivered and installed in the customer's garden as a "turnkey" complete solution. The installation process usually takes up to eight hours with a team of 4 who assemble the entire grill house and firepit kits. The space inside bbq cabins is approximately 11 m2 and can fit ten chairs and an extra table.
The grill house fire pit set includes a two-piece foot part, an ashtray, a stainless steel square grill grate, a round rotatable stainless grill grate, a hanging bracket with a hanging loop, a wooden edge table (6 pcs), a set of chimney pipes with a hood and hanging chains. It is possible to fix the rotatable grill grate on three different levels. The hearth is made of 2mm sheet steel (butt 4mm) and finished with heat-resistant paint that can withstand high temperatures.
"If you are interested in visiting a grill hut displayed publicly, you can do it, for example, in Tartu Adventure Park - it is built on a high terrace with good surrounding views," commented Andres Seeman. "Another option to get acquainted with grill cabins is to visit our virtual tours."
