Peter Wootton is a leading search engine optimisation (SEO) specialist based in the UK. Following his successful role as Head of Tech at digital agency Embryo, the search engine mastermind has opted to start a new venture, founding his own SEO agency, named 'The SEO Consultant Agency.' (Abbreviated to TSCA).

Today, Peter Wootton is delighted to announce that TSCA will partner with Northwest Trees and Stumps and spearhead organic growth for the leading tree surgeons. The TSCA strategy will focus on a website rebrand and the acquisition of new marketing channels, to enhance both local coverage and organic visibility for Northwest Trees and Stumps.

The investment in SEO coincides with a prolonged period of business growth for Northwest Trees and Stumps. In particular, the demand for stump grinding services continues to rise, with the organisation admitting that they are reaching capacity. With plans to create more jobs, enhance their fleet of vehicles and strengthen their online visibility, the company say that it is an exciting time for both their team, their new employees, and the local area.

Below, we outline the investment that Northwest Trees and Stumps is making into their online visibility and service strategy, and detail key elements of TSCA’s SEO action plan:

The move to a WordPress website, a drive on stump grinding and the acquisition of new marketing channels, are all key to organic growth:

TSCA will start with an overhaul of Northwest Trees and Stumps’ website and brand. Moving to a new WordPress theme, they say they will focus on creating functionality and content that is expertly crafted for optimal user experience, whilst appeasing the vastly complex algorithms that the likes of Google and Bing use to rank websites and content.

A drive on stump grinding will form a key part of the organic growth strategy. Customer demand for such a service has skyrocketed in recent times, with online search data backing this up. While competition for online visibility is more competitive than ever, for Northwest Trees and Stumps, strengthening organic visibility throughout the Northwest would be invaluable to business growth. As such, TSCA’s strategy makes stump grinding a key area for development.

Alongside main website, content and stump grinding transformation, the acquisition of new marketing channels (new websites) will further strengthen Northwest Trees and Stumps’ online authority and visibility and provide a mechanism for brand and service promotion.

Online visibility is part of the puzzle – but many other influencing factors are set to be addressed:

Increasing organic visibility for core services such as tree removal, hedge reduction, tree crown working and tree stump removal is fundamental to Northwest Trees and Stumps’ growth, However, there are many other influencing factors that can impact whether an individual or collective who need such services make the decision to enquire.

Website experience, content, online reviews, press releases, case studies, areas serviced, costs, and even the brand can all play their part in this purchasing decision. As such, TSCA will spearhead a strategy for Northwest Trees and Stumps that addresses organic growth in totality.

Online customer experience and reputation management are two very influential factors that will form part of the strategy, as will strengthening the connection with the local community. Through the creation of jobs and apprenticeships in the near future, Northwest Trees and Stumps and working closely with TSCA are looking to create a strategy that combines SEO growth opportunities with best-in-class brand, community outreach and conversion practices.

TSCA was founded by Peter Wootton alongside Steven Parkinson – who are both leading UK based SEO specialists and consultants with over 40 years’ worth of combined industry experience. Taking a 360-degree approach to SEO, TSCA combine technical excellence, strategic thinking, and more, to improve their client’s online visibility, reputation, and conversion rates. Learn more via their website.

