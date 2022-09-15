Enzymes Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 11.03 Billion at a CAGR of 5.5% By 2028 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

The driving factor for the food enzymes market is the improved quality of processed food and high reaction specificity.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Enzymes market is forecasted to reach USD 11.03 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Enzyme market has gathered special attention in the past few years owing to its vast applications. They are utilized in food and animal feed, detergents and textiles, manufacturing industries, pharmaceuticals and biotechnology R&D, leathers and others. Applications of enzymes in the manufacturing process result in cost reduction due to less energy consumption, and better substrate activity.

The growth of the enzyme market is mainly due to the high demand for effective enzymes based pharmaceuticals. Other driving forces include an increase in demand for renewable energy sources such as biofuels, wide applications of enzymes in various industries, and a rise in prevalence of various chronic diseases such as inflammation & digestive diseases.

North America dominates the market, followed by Europe. Asia-Pacific has the highest growth rate throughout the forecast period, owing to the high prevalence of chronic disorders, increase in disposable incomes, an increase in awareness regarding enzymes based pharmaceuticals and protein engineering techniques.

Get a sample of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/1252

Top Companies: AB Enzymes GmbH, Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd., Amano Enzyme Inc., BASF SE (BASF Corporation), Codexis, Inc., DowDuPont Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Koninklijke DSM N.V., Novozymes A/S, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (Affymetrix, Inc.) among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

With processed food gaining popularity, demand for enzymes is increasing. It adds longevity to food’s shelf life.

Food and Beverages hold a market share of 24% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold a market share of 25% in the year 2028 with an annual growth rate of 6.0%

Enzymes find its application in consumer products such as detergents. Even a molecule of the enzyme in the detergent can boost its ability to act on substrate molecules such as soil.

Household occupy a market share of 22% in the year 2018 and is forecasted to hold a market share of 23% in the year 2028 with the highest annual growth rate of 6.1%

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into microorganisms, plants, and animals. Microorganisms hold the major share as they are easily available and have low production costs.

Microorganisms have a market share of 37% in the year 2018 and are forecasted to hold a market share of 38% in the year 2028 with 5.8% annual growth rate throughout the forecast period.

Inquiry more about to report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/inquiry-before-buying/1252

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Enzymes market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Type Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Protease

Carbohydrase

Lipase

Polymerases and Nucleases

Other Types

Source Outlook (Volume, Kilo tons; 2018-2028 And Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

Microorganisms

Plants

Animals

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Request a customization on the report : https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/1252

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What is the expected year-on-year growth of the Enzymes during the forecast period?

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

Thanks for reading our report. For more details on customization, please connect with us to know more and our team will ensure the report is well suited to your needs.

For More Reports of Reports and Data:

Biocomposites Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/585055762/biocomposites-market-size-is-anticipated-to-boom-usd-51-32-billion-at-a-cagr-of-10-8-2027-reports-and-data

Melamine Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/585054759/melamine-market-size-to-worth-usd-10-55-billion-by-2028-the-increasing-use-in-high-resistance-concrete

Silver Iodide Market: https://www.einnews.com/pr_news/585048388/silver-iodide-market-forecast-is-expected-to-thrive-at-impressive-cagr-by-2030-reports-and-data

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.