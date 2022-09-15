Sales Triple at Some Salvage Grocery Stores as Food Prices Surge
Consumers are Buying Less and Switching to Private Labels and Discount Grocery Chains
Salvage grocery stores sell food that’s considered “unsellable” by mainstream grocers at discounted prices of up to 80%.”SANFORD, NC, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buy Salvage Food, an online directory of Salvage Grocery Stores throughout the United States, released results of an online survey which details how inflation has affected consumer grocery shopping routines.
The price of groceries rose 13.5% in August, which is the largest year-over-year increase since March of 1979. With grocery inflation at a 40-year high, 75% of consumers who participated in the survey stated that they have changed their shopping routines.
Key findings of the survey:
- 63% are buying more private label products and fewer name brand items
- 53% are buying fewer snacks and treats
- 52% are shopping at cheaper stores
- 47% are buying less meat
- 27% are buying fewer fruits and vegetables
Slightly more than half of those who took the survey said that they're shopping at cheaper stores: 32% have started to buy at least some of their groceries at Walmart, followed by Aldi (31%), local salvage grocery store (14%) and Lidl (3%).
Some salvage grocery stores are reporting year-over-year sales increases of between 100% and 200%.
Salvage grocery stores sell food that’s nearing its “best by” date, food that’s beyond its “best by” date, out of season foods, discontinued items, foods in dented cans or in damaged packaging and unpopular foods that haven’t sold well. Considered “unsellable” by mainstream grocers, these items are sold in salvage grocery stores at discounted prices of up to 80%.
