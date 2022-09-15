Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,131 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,461 in the last 365 days.

Sales Triple at Some Salvage Grocery Stores as Food Prices Surge

buying power of grocery dollars diminish with rising food inflation

Buying power of grocery dollars diminish as food inflation reaches highest level in 40 years

Consumers are Buying Less and Switching to Private Labels and Discount Grocery Chains

Salvage grocery stores sell food that’s considered “unsellable” by mainstream grocers at discounted prices of up to 80%.”
— Lynne Ziobro, BuySalvageFood.com
SANFORD, NC, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Buy Salvage Food, an online directory of Salvage Grocery Stores throughout the United States, released results of an online survey which details how inflation has affected consumer grocery shopping routines.

The price of groceries rose 13.5% in August, which is the largest year-over-year increase since March of 1979. With grocery inflation at a 40-year high, 75% of consumers who participated in the survey stated that they have changed their shopping routines.

Key findings of the survey:
- 63% are buying more private label products and fewer name brand items
- 53% are buying fewer snacks and treats
- 52% are shopping at cheaper stores
- 47% are buying less meat
- 27% are buying fewer fruits and vegetables

Slightly more than half of those who took the survey said that they're shopping at cheaper stores: 32% have started to buy at least some of their groceries at Walmart, followed by Aldi (31%), local salvage grocery store (14%) and Lidl (3%).

Some salvage grocery stores are reporting year-over-year sales increases of between 100% and 200%.

Salvage grocery stores sell food that’s nearing its “best by” date, food that’s beyond its “best by” date, out of season foods, discontinued items, foods in dented cans or in damaged packaging and unpopular foods that haven’t sold well. Considered “unsellable” by mainstream grocers, these items are sold in salvage grocery stores at discounted prices of up to 80%.

Lynne Ziobro
BuySalvageFood
lynne@buysalvagefood.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Sales Triple at Some Salvage Grocery Stores as Food Prices Surge

Distribution channels: Business & Economy


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.