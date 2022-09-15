Smart Communications Expands Integration with Duck Creek to Empower Insurers to Deliver Personalized Customer Experiences

NTT DATA Supports Collaboration as a Strategic System Integrator Partner

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and LONDON, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smart Communications , a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations, today announced expanded integration with leading insurance platform, Duck Creek. As customer preferences continue to shift digitally, these added connectors will support insurance companies looking to service their policyholders with personalized, interactive conversations and digital experiences at scale.



Smart Communications helps insurance companies create, manage, and deliver personalized, interactive conversations via policyholders' preferred channels — and does so at tremendous scale. This Anywhere Enabled Integration (AEI), built by NTT DATA for Duck Creek Policy, allows personalized and compliant multi-channel, multi-language documents to be generated quickly — such as policy issuance, policy change, quotes, renewals, ID cards, statements, and bills — without having to leave the Duck Creek Platform. The integration supports all Property & Casualty and general insurance lines of business globally.

“Our integration work with Duck Creek is in response to the demand by insurers wanting to expand their tech ecosystems with complementary solutions that are easy to use,” said Chuck Fazio, Vice President of Global Alliances and Channels at Smart Communications. “This collaboration was made possible with the support of NTT DATA and will be a tremendous advantage to insurers looking for innovative strategies, technology and implementation support.”

“In the current digital landscape within insurance, the importance of policyholder communications cannot be overstated,” said Robert Fletcher, Head of Global Solution Partnerships at Duck Creek. “This first touchpoint with a policyholder is one of the most important communication experiences from their insurer, making it critical the information gets presented with a clean user interface and in a compliant way. Our integration with market leader Smart Communications helps us accelerate the speed to market of getting insurance companies live on our systems.”

“The new integration reduces costs and cycle-time by quickly producing personalized documents, and it also improves the experience for policyholders and agents alike,” said Rob Baughman, Senior Vice President, Financial Services and Insurance, NTT DATA Services. “In the same way that today’s consumers are looking for simple, streamlined online interactions, employees are looking for better working environments and technology that supports the work they do. We are proud to play a key role in this innovative integration and look forward to continuing to build on it.”

To learn more, please join Smart Communications and NTT DATA at ITC Vegas 2022. Leaders from NTT DATA will be available in booth #2430 to discuss the successful integration work, and on Wednesday, September 21 at 1:30pm PDT in the Duck Creek booth #2131, Ruth Fisk, VP of Insurance Strategy at Smart Communications, will present how the Duck Creek partnership supports Insurers to achieve “Speed to Market” with personalized interactive customer conversations through integrated solutions.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

About NTT DATA

NTT DATA – a part of NTT Group – is a trusted global innovator of IT and business services headquartered in Tokyo. We help clients transform through consulting, industry solutions, business process services, digital & IT modernization and managed services. NTT DATA enables them, as well as society, to move confidently into the digital future. We are committed to our clients’ long-term success and combine global reach with local client attention to serve them in over 50 countries around the globe. Visit us at nttdata.com.

About Smart Communications

Smart Communications is a leading technology company focused on helping businesses engage in more meaningful customer conversations. Its Conversation Cloud ™ platform uniquely delivers personalized, omnichannel conversations across the entire customer experience, empowering companies to succeed in today’s digital-focused, customer-driven world while also simplifying processes and operating more efficiently. Smart Communications is headquartered in the UK and serves more than 650 customers from offices located across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Smart Communications’ Conversation Cloud platform includes the enterprise-scale customer communications management (CCM) power of SmartCOMM™ , forms transformation capabilities made possible by SmartIQ™ and the trade documentation expertise of SmartDX™ . In 2021, the company acquired Assentis, a leading European software solutions provider specializing in customer communications management (CCM) with a focus on the financial services industry. To learn more, visit smartcommunications.com .

