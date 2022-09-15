iPower Schedules Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Conference Call for September 27, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. ET

/EIN News/ -- DUARTE, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iPower Inc. (Nasdaq:IPW) (“iPower” or the “Company”), a leading online hydroponic equipment supplier and retailer, will host a conference call on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss the financial results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full year ended June 30, 2022. The Company’s results will be reported in a press release prior to the call.



iPower management will host the conference call, followed by a question-and-answer period.

Date: Tuesday, September 27, 2022

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time

Dial-in registration link: here

Live webcast registration link: here

Please dial into the conference call 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact the company’s investor relations team at IPW@elevate-ir.com.

The conference call will also be broadcast live and available for replay in the Events & Presentations section of the Company’s website at www.meetipower.com.

About iPower Inc.

iPower Inc. is one of the leading online retailers and suppliers of hydroponics equipment and accessories. iPower offers thousands of stock keeping units from its in-house brands as well as hundreds of other brands through its website, www.zenhydro.com, and its online platform partners. iPower has a diverse customer base that includes both commercial businesses and individuals. For more information, please visit iPower's website at https://ir.meetipower.com/.

Investor Relations Contact:

Sean Mansouri, CFA

Elevate IR

(720) 330-2829

IPW@elevate-ir.com