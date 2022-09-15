Mullen Unveils Details on the Mullen FIVE RS High-Performance EV Sport Crossover

Mullen reveals specifications and provides first-look image of the Mullen FIVE RS, a generational marquee high-performance EV sport crossover. The FIVE RS will join the second leg of the ‘Strikingly Different’ U.S. Test Drive Tour in spring 2023.

/EIN News/ -- BREA, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc . (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces specifications and provides a first look at the ultra-high-performance EV sport crossover the FIVE RS.

The Mullen FIVE RS is an ultra-high-performance EV that will feature a top speed of 200 mph and acceleration from 0-60 mph in just 1.9 seconds. The vehicle will be equipped with 800-volt architecture, all-wheel drive, a two-speed gearbox and over 1,000 horsepower.

“The Mullen FIVE RS is an extremely high-performance EV and intended for those who especially enjoy track/high-performance driving,” said Calin Popa, president of Mullen Automotive. “What we’ve done with this EV and the specs we’ve accomplished is indeed an amazing technical achievement.”

“From the inception of Mullen, it has been my mission to bring an ultra-high-performance EV to market,” said David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive. “The FIVE RS is intended to be one of the fastest vehicles on the planet, competing with some of the best and most well-known and regarded automotive marquees. I look forward to showcasing this vehicle on the track this next spring.”

As previously announced, the first leg of the “Strikingly Different” U.S. test-drive tour will first showcase the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover and begins next month. The FIVE RS will join the second leg of the tour in the spring of 2023.

Due to the high-powered capabilities of the FIVE RS, consumers will not be allowed to test drive the vehicle directly at this stage. Instead, Mullen will offer consumers the opportunity to ride in the Mullen FIVE RS alongside a professional IndyCar race car driver, providing an up-close and personal experience in one of the fastest vehicles available globally.

Mullen will offer “front row” FIVE reservation holders the first chance to test drive and experience the Mullen FIVE in person on the “Strikingly Different” U.S. test drive tour beginning this fall. Mullen asks interested individuals who have not already done so to book their FIVE reservations here in order to secure a spot on the upcoming national tour. Further details and upcoming progress will be shared on Mullen’s social media platforms and with individuals who opt to stay connected here.

About Mullen

Mullen is a Southern California-based automotive company that owns and partners with several synergistic businesses working toward the unified goal of creating clean and scalable energy solutions. Mullen has evolved over the past decade in sync with consumers and technology trends. Today, the Company is working diligently to provide exciting EV options built entirely in the United States and made to fit perfectly into the American consumer’s life. Mullen strives to make EVs more accessible than ever by building an end-to-end ecosystem that takes care of all aspects of EV ownership.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the timing of completion and availability of the Mullen FIVE RS and whether the Mullen FIVE RS will be able to reach a top speed of 200 mph, have acceleration capabilities of 0-60 mph in 1.9 seconds or have the other features contemplated by this press release. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether the first and second legs of the contemplated “Strikingly Different” U.S. test-drive tours occur within the stated timelines and: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Wire Service Contact:

InvestorWire (IW)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorWire.com

212.418.1217 Office

Editor@InvestorWire.com

Attachment