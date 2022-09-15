AITX's Subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices Concludes GSX 2022 With Pre-Orders for 30 RIO Portable Solar Powered Security Towers

/EIN News/ -- Detroit, Michigan, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received pre-order commitments for thirty of the Company’s recently announced RIO™, portable, solar-powered security solution.



RIO ( R OSA I ndependent O bservatory) continues the productization of RAD’s best-selling, multiple award-winning security robot known as ROSA. RIO consists of a single ROSA 3.1 unit mounted atop a solar-powered portable trailer, with the option of adding a second ROSA unit.

“Leading up to RIO’s formal announcement earlier this week at GSX, we launched a pre-order program exclusively for our authorized dealers and select clients,” said Mark Folmer, President at RAD. “The response to RIO prior to GSX was impressive, but once our dealers and their clients saw RIO up close at the show it became quite clear that interest in RIO would exceed our expectations. Clients were pleasantly surprised to learn that RIO included such advanced functionality, and priced well below what they would usually pay.”

RAD exhibited at GSX 2022 in Atlanta which concluded Wednesday. On display at the security industry trade show were RIO, several ROSAs and AVA.

“RIO has quickly become RAD’s most successful product announcement to date,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “Everything adds up with RIO, it’s a lower cost alternative to inferior legacy solutions. I expect RIO to help post some impressive recurring revenue numbers for the Company. We have a winner in RIO,” Reinharz concluded.

“The response was so strong at GSX that we’ve decided to extend the RIO pre-order program through the month of September,” Folmer added. “This extension will give many of the new dealers and end-users we met this week time to take advantage of the extra incentives in the RIO pre-order program.”

RIO has been designed with portability and round-the-clock performance in mind. RIO is completely self-contained as well as self-sufficient. All components necessary to provide day and nighttime security and surveillance are included with RIO. All networking hardware and software is provided, including RAD’s ‘optimized cellular’ connectivity. At its base stands a ruggedized portable trailer positioning the unit’s two solar panels and housing the device’s high-performance batteries and control systems. RIO’s retractable mast extends nearly 20’ where a single ROSA is mounted providing an ideally positioned 180° field of view through its two high resolution PTZ cameras. To achieve a 360° field of view, a ROSA-Expander unit is also available.

RAD expects to make additional announcements of recently signed authorized dealers and additional sales updates in the immediate future.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

ROSA is a multiple award-winning, compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, a stand-alone ROSA only requires power, which is provided when configured along with RIO, as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human, firearm, vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, CASSIE™, RIO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions (AITX)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz .

