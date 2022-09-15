Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express Opens in Northern Virginia

/EIN News/ -- Co-Branded Fatburger & Buffalo’s Express Makes Debut in D.C. Market

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands Inc., parent company of Fatburger, Buffalo’s Express, and 15 other restaurant concepts, announces the opening of the first co-branded Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express restaurant in Northern Virginia, located in Manassas.

The new co-branded location provides guests with a one-stop dining experience for custom, grilled-to-perfection burgers and fresh, never frozen chicken wings bursting with flavor. The restaurant also boasts a Fatburger Bar with drinks ranging from signature cocktails such as the Fat Mule and a Two in the Mornin’ Daiquiri to spiked milkshakes made with hand-scooped, real ice cream.

“We are excited to introduce Northern Virginia to our popular, co-branded restaurant model, the third to date in the state,” said Jake Berchtold, COO of FAT Brands’ Fast Casual Division. "The D.C. area has been craving Fatburger for some time, so we are pleased to now be able to serve them our famous Fatburgers and wings.”

Ever since the first Fatburger opened in Los Angeles 70 years ago, the chain has been known for its delicious, grilled-to-perfection and cooked to order burgers. Founder Lovie Yancey believed that a big burger with everything on it is a meal in itself; at Fatburger “everything” is not just the usual roster of toppings. Burgers can be customized with everything from bacon and eggs to chili and onion rings. In addition to its famous burgers, the Fatburger menu also includes Fat and Skinny Fries, sweet potato fries, scratch-made onion rings, Impossible™ Burgers, turkeyburgers, hand-breaded crispy chicken sandwiches, and hand-scooped milkshakes made from 100% real ice cream.

From the Buffalo’s Express menu, patrons can choose bone-in or boneless wings accompanied by a range of homemade sauces. All of Buffalo’s Express’ wings are accompanied by celery, carrots, and blue cheese, ranch or honey mustard dressing.

The Manassas Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express is located at 8097 Sudley Road, Manassas, VA., and is open daily from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

For more information or to find a Fatburger and Buffalo’s Express near you, please visit www.fatburger.com .

About FAT (Fresh. Authentic. Tasty.) Brands

FAT Brands (NASDAQ: FAT) is a leading global franchising company that strategically acquires, markets, and develops fast casual, quick-service, casual dining, and polished casual dining concepts around the world. The Company currently owns 17 restaurant brands: Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli’s, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa and Bonanza Steakhouses, and franchises and owns over 2,300 units worldwide. For more information on FAT Brands, please visit www.fatbrands.com .

About Fatburger

An all-American, Hollywood favorite, Fatburger is a fast-casual restaurant serving big, juicy, tasty burgers, crafted specifically to each customer’s liking. With a legacy spanning 70 years, Fatburger’s extraordinary quality and taste inspire fierce loyalty amongst its fan base, which includes a number of A-list celebrities and athletes. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, Fatburger offers an unparalleled dining experience, demonstrating the same dedication to serving gourmet, homemade, custom-built burgers as it has since 1952 – The Last Great Hamburger Stand™. For more information, visit www.fatburger.com .

About Buffalo’s Express

Founded in 1985 in Roswell, Georgia, Buffalo’s Express is a fast-casual chain known for its world-famous chicken wings and proprietary wing sauces. Co-branded with over 100 Fatburger restaurants to date, Buffalo’s Express’ significant growth can be attributed to its high-quality menu offerings and unparalleled dining experience. Featuring a contemporary design and ambiance, whether guests are dining-in or having take-out/delivery, Buffalo’s Express offers friends and families the flexibility to enjoy their world-famous chicken wings however they prefer. Buffalo’s Express – Where Everyone is Family™. For more information, visit www.fatburger.com/buffalos-express .

