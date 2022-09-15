ROTH Capital Partners to Host 9th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium at Solar Power International & RE+ 2022

Select Solar and Storage Companies to Conduct Investor Meetings in Anaheim, CA

/EIN News/ -- NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- ROTH Capital Partners (ROTH), www.roth.com , a full service investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors, today announced that it will host its 9th Annual Solar & Storage Symposium in Anaheim, CA on September 20-21, 2022. This event is held in conjunction with RE+, the largest and most comprehensive event in North America for the clean energy industry.



Powered by SEIA (Solar Energy Industries Association) and Smart Electric Power Alliance, RE+ is comprised of: Solar Power International (flagship event), Energy Storage International, RE+ Power (including wind, and hydrogen and fuel cells), and RE+ Infrastructure (electric vehicles and microgrids) bringing together an extensive alliance of renewable energy leaders for multiple days of programming and networking opportunities.

Co-located with RE+ the ROTH Symposium will provide an opportunity for solar power industry executives and institutional investors to meet and exchange ideas about trends and issues in solar and storage. Our event will be hosted by Philip Shen, Managing Director, Senior Research Analyst, Sustainability, and Jesse Pichel, Managing Director, Investment Banking. The event will include (1) 1x1/small group meetings with ~20 companies; (2) fireside chats with company executives, which includes meetings with a variety of distributors, developers, companies, and experts; (3) a keynote luncheon presentation by John Smirnow, General Counsel and Vice President of Market Strategy at the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), who will provide the latest trends in solar; and (4) a “must attend” Oktoberfest industry networking reception.

According to Mr. Pichel, “We believe there is a strong setup for the next growth cycle in solar, with robust PV demand conditions given both the energy dislocation in Europe and IRA in the U.S. Our 9th Annual Solar Symposium will provide our institutional clients timely access to a wide array of potential solar investments across the supply chain. Given the pending cycle, we anticipate investor conversations will focus on supply chain and availability, rather than demand visibility.”

Mr. Shen stated, “With the recent passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, it is an exciting time to be in solar. We see a decade of attractive growth ahead. The 30% ITC along with two ITC adders will ultimately push solar into parts of the US that heretofore were unaddressed. Further up the value chain, the manufacturing production tax credits should establish a robust base of US manufacturing to serve the domestic and international markets. While solar stocks are up nicely post-IRA passage, we believe we remain in the early stages of this positive sentiment environment.”

Our event is designed to allow participants to efficiently meet companies throughout the entire solar value chain—polysilicon, wafer, cell, module, inverter, downstream developers, U.S. resi, as well as private companies and industry experts—in one of the most important solar markets in the world.

“This event represents an example of ROTH’s consistent leadership in supporting both public and private solar and storage companies from capital transactions and advisory services as well as equity research,” said Byron Roth, CEO of ROTH. “We are excited to once again support SEIA and co-host this event at RE+.”

Since 2012, ROTH has been involved in approximately 180 transactions for its Sustainability clients, with total transaction value over $26 billion. (Source: ROTH Capital Partners | 09/14/2022)

ROTH is a founding member of Sustain SoCal (formerly CleanTech OC), a trade association with its roots in cleantech economic growth that accelerates sustainability in Southern California through innovation, collaboration and education, as well as a member of Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA).

ROTH is also hosting an evening Oktoberfest networking event for registered guests and attendees.

The event is for institutional clients of ROTH and is by invitation only. Clients interested in attending should contact their ROTH sales representative at (949) 720-5700 or e-mail: registration@roth.com

To learn more or register see www.roth.com/spi2022

For details about SPI, please visit the event web site at - https://www.re-plus.com/

TUESDAY | SEPTEMBER 20, 2022

8:00am - 8:30am Registration and Morning Coffee 8:30am - 4:45pm 1x1 & Small Group Meetings 11:30am - 1:00pm Buffet Lunch 11:45am - 12:05pm Keynote by John Smirnow, General Counsel & Vice President of Market Strategy SEIA

6:00pm - 9:00pm Oktoberfest Networking Reception

WEDNESDAY | SEPTEMBER 21, 2022

9:00am - 5:00pm 30-Minute Fireside Chats with Select Companies (mostly private)

All times are listed in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT)

VENUES

RE+

Anaheim Convention Center, Anaheim - CA

9th Annual ROTH Solar & Storage Symposium at RE+

The Hilton Anaheim

777 W Convention Way, Anaheim, CA 92802



Participating Companies at the time of this release include:

Company Name Mobile Friendly URL Altus Power, Inc. (AMPS) https://www.altuspower.com Array Technologies, Inc. (ARRY) https://ir.arraytechinc.com

Canadian Solar Inc. (CSIQ) https://www.canadiansolar.com Daqo New Energy Corp. (DQ) http://www.dqsolar.com/ DESRI / DE Shaw Renewable (PRIVATE) https://www.deshaw.com/ Energy Vault Holdings, Inc. (NRGV) https://www.energyvault.com Enphase Energy, Inc. (ENPH) https://enphase.com First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) https://firstsolar.com FTC Solar, Inc. (FTCI) https://investor.ftcsolar.com GameChange Solar (PRIVATE) https://www.gamechangesolar.com/ ISUN, Inc. (ISUN) https://isunenergy.com Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (MAXN) https://maxeon.com ReneSola Ltd (SOL) https://www.renesolapower.com Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) https://www.shoals.com SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) https://solaredge.com SPI Energy Co., Ltd. (SPI) https://www.spigroups.com/ Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NOVA) https://sunnova.com SunPower Corporation (SPWR) https://us.sunpower.com Sunrun Inc. (RUN) https://www.sunrun.com Sunworks, Inc. (SUNW) https://sunworksusa.com/ Tigo Energy (PRIVATE) https://www.tigoenergy.com/

List as of 09/14/2022

Thank you to the event sponsors:

Sponsor URL B2I Digital, Inc. https://www.b2idigital.com HST https://www.hstpowers.com/ InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN) https://www.investorbrandnetwork.com Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA) https://www.seia.org Sustain SoCal https://sustainsocal.org The Blueshirt Group https://blueshirtgroup.com

About Roth Capital Partners, LLC:

ROTH Capital Partners, LLC (ROTH), is a relationship-driven investment bank focused on serving emerging growth companies and their investors. As a full-service investment bank, ROTH provides capital raising, M&A advisory, analytical research, trading, market-making services and corporate access.

Headquartered in Newport Beach, Calif., ROTH is privately-held and owned by its employees, and maintains offices throughout the U.S. For more information on ROTH, please visit www.roth.com.

Investor and Media Contact:

ROTH Capital Partners

Isabel Mattson-Pain

Director of Marketing & Corporate Access, imattson-pain@roth.com

949-720-7117

Media Partner

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com



