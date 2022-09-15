Women's CoLab Powers Up Its Fall Summit For Women Empowered By Verizon + Luminary

The 2022 Fall Summit offers keynote speaker, Suzy Batiz and a roster of top female business leaders to share wisdom and fuel inspiration

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dynamic leaders including Suzy Batiz, CEO & Founder of ~Pourri, From the Makers of Poo~Pourri, and supernatural, and executives from Etsy, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and more will headline “ The Women’s CoLab 2022 Fall Summit: Empowered by Verizon and Luminary ,” a hybrid event on Thursday, September 22, featuring conversations on careers, growth and success with advice and inspiration to help women realize their career ambitions. From leader insights to learning pathways, the Fall Summit will provide helpful resources for women of all career levels.



In addition to a keynote presentation from Suzy Batiz, other leaders confirmed for the event include Luminary founder and CEO Cate Luzio, Etsy Chief Human Resources Officer Kim Seymour, Head of Women on TheMove at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sam Saperstein, and Verizon Consumer Group’s Chief Operating Officer Krista Bourne, among leaders from brands like Etsy, Estee Lauder Companies, Cheddar News and more.

The Women’s CoLab event is being held in person at Luminary in New York City and will also be available to virtual attendees on an interactive Zoom link for those who pre-register, from 1-5:30 p.m. ET on September 22. If you’re in the New York area and want to attend in person, or if you want to watch on livestream, you can register here .

“Women’s CoLab was created to provide access to best-in-class resources, help members reach new heights in their careers and provide a place for them to connect with like-minded professionals,” said Samantha Hammock, Chief Human Resources Officer at Verizon, a founding member of the organization created in 2021. “Events like this give women the advice and inspiration they need to realize their career ambitions.”

"At Luminary, we are passionate about empowering women in their professional growth so when Women's CoLab was formed, the natural synergy made us undeniable partners," said Luminary founder and CEO, Cate Luzio. "This latest event is an amazing opportunity to get inspired and dream big for women of all ages and stages of their career.”

Women’s CoLab, a partnership between Verizon, leading Fortune 500 companies, and other thought leaders, offers a library of resources and peer-to-peer support available for free to any user. Powered by Degreed, the site provides hyper-relevant development and training resources from industry experts such as Harvard Business, The Achieve Institute, The Female Quotient, The A Effect, Blue Circle Leadership, and Scary Mommy to help women to remain, re-enter and thrive in the workforce.

In July, Women’s CoLab launched CoLab Conversations, an ongoing series of brief, interactive and intimate learning sessions with leading female entrepreneurs, executives and career coaches to provide working women of all levels with actionable insights on ways to take back their career.

Women’s CoLab also focuses on building a community of women, with interactive forums allowing for open conversation and support between members and participants. For more information about Women’s CoLab or to register for free CoLab Conversation sessions or related resources, visit the official WeAreWomensCoLab.com website and join the community on LinkedIn , Twitter and Instagram .

