Coherent Introduces 200G Indium Phosphide Electro-Absorption Modulated Lasers for High-Speed Datacenter Transceivers

/EIN News/ -- PITTSBURGH, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (Nasdaq: COHR), a global leader in optical communications components and subsystems, today announced the introduction of its 200 Gbps indium phosphide (InP) electro-absorption modulated lasers (EMLs) for high-speed datacenter transceivers.



The growing demand for 400G and 800G transceivers and the anticipated demand for next-generation 1.6 Tbps transceivers for intra-datacenter communication are rapidly driving a technology shift toward advanced EML devices that maintain transmission reach at higher bit rates. Coherent’s EML devices are designed for high reliability and high signal integrity, enabling transceiver modules operating at data rates of 800 Gbps (with 4 lanes) and 1.6 Tbps (with 8 lanes) for the explosive growth in high-speed datacenter connectivity.

“We developed a high performance EML chip with a monolithically integrated electro-absorption modulator and laser that can be mounted in a low-cost non-hermetic package. This design provides our customers with the most advanced, robust, and cost-competitive laser devices for their 800G and next-gen 1.6T datacom transceiver designs,” said Dr. Karlheinz Gulden, Senior VP, Laser Components & Subsystems Business Unit. “Our world-class and highly reliable InP technology platform is one of the very few in the industry that has been proven, with more than one hundred million lasers in the field deployed over the last decades. The new EML devices enable the 800 Gbps transceivers of today and the 1.6 Tbps transceivers of tomorrow.”

Coherent’s broad portfolio of InP components includes application-specific Fabry-Pérot lasers, directly modulated lasers (DMLs), and tunable lasers. It also includes photodiodes for high-speed receivers and power monitoring.

Coherent will exhibit at ECOC 2022 in Basel, Switzerland, Sept. 19-21, booth #1. At this conference, Coherent will showcase the most recent additions to its broad portfolio of differentiated solutions for telecom and datacom optical networks, including live technology demonstrations.

About Coherent

Coherent empowers market innovators to define the future through breakthrough technologies, from materials to systems. We deliver innovations that resonate with our customers in diversified applications for the industrial, communications, electronics, and instrumentation markets. Headquartered in Saxonburg, Pennsylvania, Coherent has research and development, manufacturing, sales, service, and distribution facilities worldwide. For more information, please visit us at www.coherent.com.

