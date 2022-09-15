Submit Release
AMMO, Inc. to Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony for the Opening of State-of-the-Art Ammunition Manufacturing Plant in Manitowoc, WI

/EIN News/ -- SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMMO, Inc. (Nasdaq: POWW, POWWP) (“AMMO” or the “Company”) the owner of GunBroker.com, the largest online marketplace serving the firearms and shooting sports industries, and a leading vertically integrated producer of high-performance ammunition and components, is pleased to announce it will host a ribbon cutting ceremony at its new 185,000 square foot state-of-the-art production facility. The ceremony is open to the public.

What: AMMO Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

When: Thursday, September 22 at 12:00 p.m. CDT.

Where: 6311 West Custer Street, Manitowoc, Wisconsin.

Who: Manitowoc Mayor Justin Nickels and other state and local officials will be on site at the event along with AMMO’s Chairman & CEO, Fred Wagenhals, his senior management team, AMMO Board member Richard Childress, who is also a member of the NASCAR Hall of Fame.

Media: We will offer a limited number of facility tours to credentialed media members following the ceremony. Please email Victoria Welch vwelch@ammoinc.com by September 15th if you would like to participate in one of the limited tours. Media kit available at https://ammoinc.com/media-suite/

Media Contact:
Victoria Welch
AMMO, Inc.
Phone: (480) 947-0001
vwelch@ammoinc.com

Source: Ammo, Inc.



