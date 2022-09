CTG to Webcast Presentation at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

/EIN News/ -- BUFFALO, N.Y., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CTG (Nasdaq: CTG) (“Company”), a leader in helping companies employ digital IT solutions and services to drive productivity and profitability in North America and Western Europe, announced today that Filip Gydé, President and Chief Executive Officer, and John M. Laubacker, EVP and Chief Financial Officer, will present and be available for investor meetings at the Sidoti & Company Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, September 22, 2022.

CTG’s presentation is scheduled to begin at 9:15 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the event with accompanying slides will be available on the Investor Relations section of CTG’s website at investors.ctg.com/news-and-insights/events-and-presentations. An archive of the presentation will be available at the same link following the conference.

About CTG

CTG is a leading provider of digital transformation solutions and services that accelerate clients’ project momentum and achievement of their desired IT and business outcomes. We have earned a reputation as a faster, more reliable, results-driven partner focused on improved data-driven decision making, meaningful business performance improvements, new and enhanced customer experiences, and continuous innovation. CTG operates in the Americas, Western Europe, and India. The Company regularly posts news and other important information at www.ctg.com.

Contacts: John M. Laubacker EVP, Chief Financial Officer and Treasurer Tel: +1 716 887 7368 Investor Relations: Deborah K. Pawlowski Kei Advisors LLC dpawlowski@keiadvisors.com Tel: +1 716 843 3908