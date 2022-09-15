Positive Physicians Insurance Company and Medical Interactive Announce Partnership for Risk Management Education

Firms Partner to Provide Continuing Medical Education "CME" Resources at no cost to Positive's Insureds

/EIN News/ -- BERWYN, Pa., Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Positive Physicians Insurance Company, ("Positive"), a leading medical professional liability insurer serving healthcare providers across 10 states, and Medical Interactive Community ("MI"), a Comprehensive Risk Management & Patient Safety Education Company, today announced a partnership to provide Positive insured physicians and healthcare providers access to MI's e-learning platform. This e-learning platform will equip Positive's insureds with a comprehensive library of educational and training resources that target key areas of clinical risk, as well as the ability to earn CME, CNE, and MOC-approved credits at no additional cost. The platform also allows insureds to automatically report completed credits to appropriate state boards via CE Broker.

"MI is a nationally recognized risk management organization using an innovative platform to enhance the customer experience and improve how healthcare professionals manage risk going forward. MI's progressive e-learning platform will help Positive insureds improve clinical outcomes, promote patient safety, and earn valuable CME credits," said Positive CEO Michael Roque. "This partnership furthers our commitment to risk management and to using technology-driven solutions to improve company performance and transform the way we do business in the MPL Industry."

Founded in 2002, Positive provides medical malpractice insurance coverage for physicians, medical staff, and medical groups. "Effective risk management has been a cornerstone of Positive since inception. The partnership with MI will help achieve strategic objectives tied to enhanced risk management and provide our insureds with market-leading tools to better manage risk," Roque said.

Medical Interactive Community was established in 2011 to provide risk management and patient safety education to healthcare professionals. Today, over 62,000 clinicians utilize MI's education to reduce the risk of adverse events, improve patient safety outcomes, and meet regulatory requirements.

About Positive Physicians Insurance Company

Positive Physicians Insurance Company, a Pennsylvania-domiciled company, is a wholly owned subsidiary of Positive Physicians Holdings, Inc. The Company underwrites medical professional liability coverage for physicians, corporations, medical groups, clinics, and allied healthcare providers. Positive Physicians Insurance Company offers claims-made coverage, claims-made plus, occurrence-based policies as well as tail coverage in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Ohio, Delaware, Maryland, South Carolina, Michigan, Florida, Texas, and Georgia. For more information, please visit www.positivephysicians.com.

About Medical Interactive

Medical Interactive Community is a wholly owned subsidiary of LAMMICO, currently celebrating 40 years in the MPL insurance industry. MI has brought together a diverse group of national medical experts, certified risk managers, professional liability attorneys, and adult learning masters to create the most informed and measurably effective online clinical risk management solution.

MI's e-Learning platform delivers patient safety and risk management education to medical professionals across the entire healthcare spectrum. MI offers solutions for hospitals and health systems, medical group practices, MPL insurers, and long-term care facilities. The education aligns with evidence-based care patterns and guidelines to reduce risk.

Contacts

Shaun S. Fisher

SVP Marketing & Business Development

(610) 644-5262

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment