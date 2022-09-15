Endocrine Testing Market Size is Expected To Grow at a CAGR 8.1% By 2027 | Reports and Data

Reports And Data

Increasing incidence of diabetes, thyroid, sedentary lifestyle, obesity are key factors to high CAGR of Endocrine Testing Market during forecast period

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Endocrine Testing market was valued at USD 8.67 Billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 16.30 Billion by year 2027, at a CAGR of 8.1%. Endocrine testing involves examining urine or blood samples to detect the concentration of endocrinal hormones such as thyroid, diabetes, Cushing syndrome, etc. Technological Advancements in terms of accuracy, affordability, cost-effectiveness, and introduction of easy-to-operate test kits have facilitated the penetration of home-based diagnostics. Key market players today are focusing on investing in launching innovative products, thereby increasing their market footprint in the endocrine testing market.

Increasing incidence of diabetes, sedentary lifestyle, growing healthcare awareness, increasing government support & obesity are some of the key factors projected to surge the demand for Endocrine testing, thereby propelling the market growth. Furthermore, a high prevalence of hyperthyroidism, hypothyroidism, and rising geriatric population are some of the key factors responsible for fueling market growth.

In context to regional analysis, the North American region dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to maintain its lead during the forecast period while the Asia Pacific region is projected to witness the fastest growth with a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period. Competitive Landscape

AB Sciex, Abbott Laboratories, Beckman Coulter, bioMerieux SA, BioRad Laboratories, Biomedical Technologies, Agilent Technologies, Quest Diagnostics, Diasorin, Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, and Siemens Healthineers, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Various market players are engaged in developing new products. For instance, Helmholtz Zentrum München allied with Eli Lilly and Company to discover new targets for pancreatic beta cell regeneration in the treatment of diabetes

Sensors Segment is expected to witness lucrative growth with a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period

As of 2019, Tandem Mass Spectrometry segment dominated the market with a market share of 33.9% and is expected to maintain its lead due to its increasing use in combination with liquid chromatography which aids in overcoming challenges associated with traditional techniques in Endocrine testing

The Insulin test segment is expected to register fastest growth with a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period

The thyroid Stimulating hormone (TSH) segment is prophesied to dominate the global Endocrine testing market with a share of 0%

In the End-use, hospital users accounted for largest market share and is expected to be seen leading in the upcoming years

The North American region dominated the global endocrine testing market in in terms of revenue generation with a share of 3%

For the purpose of this report Reports and Data has segmented global Endocrine Testing market on the basis of type, application, and region:

Technology Type (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Tandem Mass Spectrometry Immunoassay

Monoclonal & Polyclonal antibody technologies

Sensor technology

Clinical chemistry

Others

End Use (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Hospital

Commercial Laboratory

Ambulatory Care Centres

Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Key Questions answered by the Report:

What key trends are expected influence revenue growth of the market going ahead?

Which region is expected to account for largest revenue share over the forecast period?

Which key companies are profiled in the report?

