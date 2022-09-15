Gotransverse Engages Next Phase of 5G Monetization Through B2B2X Marketplace at TM Forum, Copenhagen

Joins Forces with Salesforce, Verizon, Vodafone, MATRIXX Software, and Blue Planet for Phase II of new Supercharged Edge-Aware Marketplace with Revenue-Sharing Model for Value-based 5G Services

/EIN News/ -- AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gotransverse ( http://gotransverse.com ), a leading provider of enterprise order-to-cash solutions, will join with its Catalyst project partners to show Phase II of the B2B2X marketplace for 5G services at TM Forum’s Digital Transformation World in Copenhagen September 20-22. The Catalyst project, “Supercharged Edge-Aware Marketplaces,” is a joint initiative with Verizon, Vodafone Group, Blue Planet, MATRIXX Software, and Salesforce. The project demonstrates how a marketplace for communications service providers (CSPs) can support new business models selling value-based 5G services.



Traditionally, CSP services have been measured and charged based on network-centric metrics such as data consumed or minutes of use. The edge-aware marketplace incorporates knowledge of resources available at a service location, along with dynamic pricing based on value delivered, usage, and network orchestration activities. Automated revenue sharing across multiple partners is built-in for CSPs, application developers, device vendors and other service providers, and edge network operators.

The TM Forum Catalyst project will show how third party device and service providers can transform their commercial models can use guaranteed service level insights to deliver an innovative and improved customer experience through 5G network slicing and multi-access edge computing (MEC). The Catalyst ecosystem provides end-to-end awareness of real-time performance to adapt as needed for customer-facing business processes. As a result, the 5G infrastructure makes more efficient use of resources and fixed costs and creates new business opportunities for CSPs and their partners.

“Building on the success of last year’s TM Forum Catalyst demonstration, this year we will show the next phase of 5G marketplace monetization and the potential of offers for telecommunications companies,” said James Messer, Founder & CEO of Gotransverse. “We aim to automate an end-to-end, catalog-driven business model that provides revenue sharing for multi-party 5G services using real-time charges, revenue sharing, and settlement.”

Among other advantages, the 5G edge-aware marketplace enables real-time insight and artificial intelligence forecasts for dynamic pricing. For example, CSPs can offer discounted services during low-load periods to improve customer engagement and increase CSP revenue. Using predictive analytics with real-time network data means customers can activate more features with more bandwidth and MEC available and save money.

“The TM Forum catalysts are a unique opportunity for innovation and experimentation,” said Marc Price, CTO of MATRIXX Software. “We are pleased to be joining forces with our industry-leading partners to showcase the next wave of monetization for new B2B2X business models and multiparty ecosystems essential to the future of 5G evolution.”

“Salesforce is excited about its continued participation in the TM Forum catalyst program,” said David Fan, VP & GM of Communications Products at Salesforce. “We see it as a vital part of our innovation process to help test and refine new concepts in collaboration with service providers and our ecosystem partners before taking them to market commercially.”

“5G brings about the promise of futuristic immersive experiences — and monetizing these experiences — powered by network slicing and intelligent automation. Together with our partners, Blue Planet will showcase through this Catalyst demonstration how end-to-end network slicing can help service providers tailor their network resources to deliver these new dynamic experiences,” said Kailem Anderson, Vice President of Portfolio and Engineering, Blue Planet, a division of Ciena.

The TM Forum Catalyst program develops collaborative, proof-of-concept projects that offer solutions to everyday business problems using best practices that ensure scalability with reduced costs and low risk.

About Gotransverse

Gotransverse provides cloud-based software that enables companies to operate as a subscription business model, including the often-challenging aspects of usage-based pricing and monetization at scale. Founded by globally recognized billing experts, the company offers an intelligent billing and subscription management platform that automates the subscription order-to-cash process, including billing, rating, collections, mediation, analytics, and revenue recognition. Gotransverse was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

For more information, visit http://gotransverse.com.

About TM Forum Catalyst Program

The TM Forum Catalyst Program was devised in October 1997 at the first Management World event and was designed to facilitate a different way of creating standards, rather than just pure documentation. The program "catalyzed" teams to develop solutions, with a combination of pragmatism and hard deadlines helping them to arrive at solutions that really work in a short timeframe.

About TM Forum

TM Forum is an association of over 850 member companies, which include 10 of the world's top 10 network and communications providers and stretch across 180 countries. Our members tap into each other's collective experiences and abilities to collaboratively solve complex industry-wide challenges, deploy new services, and create technology breakthroughs to accelerate change. We help communications service providers (CSPs) and their suppliers to digitally transform and thrive in the digital era. We do this by providing an open, collaborative environment and practical support which enables CSPs and suppliers to rapidly transform their business operations, IT systems and ecosystems to capitalize on the opportunities presented in a rapidly evolving digital world. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook. Learn more at www.tmforum.org.

Press Contact:

Tom Woolf

Gotransverse

415.842.7398

twoolf@gotransverse.com