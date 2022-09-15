MamaMancini’s Receives Four QVC® 2022 Customer Choice Food Awards

/EIN News/ -- Company Wins Awards Fourth Year in a Row for Most Recommended Brand, Best Meatball, Best Plant Based Food and Best Sauce

EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB), a leading national marketer and manufacturer of fresh prepared foods, today announced that QVC customers have again voted MamaMancini’s products as #1 in Most Recommended Brand, Best Meatball, Best Plant Based Food and Best Sauce categories during the 2022 QVC Customer Choice® Food Awards.

Each fall QVC customers cast their ballots in its most exclusive poll, the Customer Choice Awards. Every year, QVC polls their customers to select their top product in each of 47 categories across beauty and 24 categories across food. MamaMancini's co-founder Dan Mancini accepted the four awards on behalf of the Company and featured the award-winning products during the awards show which aired on September 14, 2022.

“I am honored that once again MamaMancini’s was nominated for these prestigious awards and very proud to have accepted all of them for our team”, said Dan Mancini, grandson of Anna “Mama” Mancini.

“We are again thrilled to receive recognition from QVC’s loyal customers who continue to enjoy our delicious products year after year,” said Adam Michaels, Chief Executive Officer of MamaMancini’s. “We truly appreciate our customers’ dedication and would like to thank each and every one of them for casting their votes in favor of our products. 2022 represents our fourth winning year in a row, and we are proud to again take home the prestigious ‘Most Recommended Brand’ award – beating out countless other superb food products offered on QVC, including ones from globally recognized celebrity chefs.

“MamaMancini’s deeply values our relationship with QVC, as its nationwide direct-to-consumer platform represents a one-of-a-kind sales and marketing channel for our products. Earlier this year, we chose QVC as the outlet for the successful launch of our Original Meatballs in a Cup™ product, quickly selling out on an initial airing in March. I look forward to an exciting future of new opportunities with QVC, driving forward our mutually beneficial partnership,” concluded Michaels.

QVC has a reach into over 100 million homes in North America and is estimated to be the largest direct to consumer marketer in North America. MamaMancini’s sells over 25 products on QVC’s platform direct on live appearances, auto ships, and online purchases.

About MamaMancini’s Holdings, Inc.

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MMMB) is a leading marketer and manufacturer of prepared foods with products offered in over 45,000 grocery, mass, club and convenience stores nationally. The Company’s broad product portfolio, born from a rich history in Italian foods, now consists of a variety of high quality, fresh, clean and easy to prepare foods to address the needs of both our consumers and retailers. Our vision is to become a one-stop-shop deli solutions platform, leveraging vertical integration and a diverse family of brands to offer a wide array of prepared foods to meet the changing demands of the modern consumer. For more information, please visit our website at www.mamamancinis.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in the Company's 10-K for the fiscal year ended January 31, 2022 and other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

