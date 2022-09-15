TestEquity is the New Authorized Distributor for NTE Electronics Inc.

TestEquity is now your go-to source for NTE and ECG brand Electrical and Electronic Components and Equipment

/EIN News/ -- SOUTHLAKE, Texas, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TestEquity, the largest distributor of electronics test and measurement solutions and production supplies, announced today that it is now an authorized distributor of NTE and ECG products.



Since its inception in 1979 NTE has supplied quality electronic components throughout North America. With its recent certification to ISO9001:2015 NTE will continue to provide high-quality and consistent service to our customers. Moreover, NTE will continue to invest in technology, development, processes, and procedures.

“NTE’s proven commitment to service makes their extensive product lines especially compelling,” said Scott Maclin, VP EPS Product Management at TestEquity “Our customers have countless industrial, commercial, and MRO applications for their components and equipment.”

“We couldn’t be happier to gain TestEquity as a distribution partner for the U.S. market. Being able to get our products in front of their loyal customers is exciting. We can’t think of a better way to get our products distributed across the U.S.,” said Cindy Habick, National Sales Manager at NTE.

NTE’s product lines include:

Semiconductors

Resistors/Capacitors/Potentiometers

Relays and Switches

Power Supplies

Cable Ties and Bundle Management

Optoelectronics and LED Lighting

Hook-Up Wire

Circuit Protection Devices

Heat Shrink Tubing

Interconnect Devices

Butane/Electric Soldering Irons, Stations, and Heat Guns

Test Equipment

Aerosol chemicals



For more details about NTE products in stock now, visit TestEquity.com

About TestEquity LLC

TestEquity, including Jensen Tools and Techni-Tool, is the industry’s largest authorized distributor of test and measurement solutions and production supplies. Including the design of a full line of the industry’s highest-quality environmental test chambers, TestEquity offers the most test solutions, tools, toolkits and supplies to help design and manufacture electronics supporting the aerospace, defense, automotive, electronics, education, and medical industries. Serving electronic design and test engineers as well as maintenance technicians, industrial manufacturing assembly, and the telecommunication repair community, the distributor features products from over 1,000 manufacturer brands. For more information, visit www.testequity.com.

About NTE

Founded in New Jersey in 1979, NTE Electronics, Inc has grown from a small-town supplier with ten semiconductors in its entire line to the largest aftermarket semiconductor supplier in the industry. Today, the NTE product line consists of over 23,000 devices. NTE is also a Master Distributor for some of the industry's major manufacturers of electronic components and accessories.

Contact:

Lacey Nichols

Marketing Director

Lacey.Nichols@TestEquity.com