Iveco Group announces the creation of GATE, the Green & Advanced Transport Ecosystem for the pay-per-use offering of electric trucks Turin, 15 September 2022. Iveco Group (MI: IVG) today announces the creation of a new entity, GATE ‒ Gre

/EIN News/ -- Turin, 15 September 2022. Iveco Group (MI: IVG) today announces the creation of a new entity, GATE ‒ Green & Advanced Transport Ecosystem, a long-term, all-inclusive rental model for electric trucks and vans, which will powerfully support the industry’s energy transition. The expected operational launch date is mid-2023, when GATE, as a fully digitalised business, will begin offering its services to pilot clients in Italy.

GATE is going to have an independent business structure with employees dedicated to meeting the needs of electric commercial vehicle customers, initially serving both the IVECO and Nikola brands. The new entity will offer a comprehensive service based on a pay-per-use formula that will allow customers access to the propulsion of tomorrow. A full ecosystem focused on a variety of zero-emission vehicles, from last mile delivery to long haulage.

With green equipment at its core, the ecosystem will deliver sustainable solutions to customers, who can define the level of support and flexibility they require to run their business and make the most of all the services GATE will make available, including maintenance & repair, connectivity and telematics, financing, insurance, energy, and additional ancillary services.

With GATE, Iveco Group intends to fulfil its ambition to establish a new paradigm in the transport industry and take a decisive step forward in designing the future of sustainable and digital mobility.

Iveco Group N.V. (MI: IVG) is the home of unique people and brands that power your business and mission to advance a more sustainable society. The eight brands are each a major force in its specific business: IVECO, a pioneering commercial vehicles brand that designs, manufactures, and markets heavy, medium, and light-duty trucks; FPT Industrial, a global leader in a vast array of advanced powertrain technologies in the agriculture, construction, marine, power generation, and commercial vehicles sectors; IVECO BUS and HEULIEZ, mass-transit and premium bus and coach brands; IDV, for highly-specialised defence and civil protection equipment; ASTRA, a leader in large-scale heavy-duty quarry and construction vehicles; MAGIRUS, the industry-reputed firefighting vehicle and equipment manufacturer; and IVECO CAPITAL, the financing arm which supports them all. Iveco Group employs approximately 34,000 people around the world and has 28 manufacturing plants and 29 R&D centres. Further information is available on the Company’s website www.ivecogroup.com

Media Contacts:

Francesco Polsinelli, Tel: +39 335 1776091

Fabio Lepore, Tel: +39 335 7469007

E-mail: mediarelations@ivecogroup.com

Attachment