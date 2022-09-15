Peer-to-Peer Lending Market is Estimated to Reach US$ 2,921.7 Bn by 2027 | Daric, CommonBond, Social Finance, Peerform
EINPresswire.com/ -- Coherent Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Peer-to-Peer Lending Market 2022 analysis by Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges and Investment Opportunities)", size, share, and outlook. This research offers strategic recommendations based on industry experts’ consultations on market development, consumer demand, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, gross margins, and regional growth. It focuses on regional developments as well as market growth, pricing, sales patterns, revenue forecasts, and gross margins. The competitive landscape analysis of the top leading competitors is included in this study, together with information on their company profiles, industry sectors, market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities during the upcoming years.
The global Peer-to-Peer Lending Market was accounted for US$ 124.9 Billion in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to be valued at US$ 2,921.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 48.2 % during the forecast period (2019-2027).
Market Overview:
Peer-to-peer lending, or P2P lending, is a way for people to lend money to businesses and/or individuals, with the help of online services. But P2P lending can be much riskier than a savings account. Peer-to-peer lending services allow an individual to borrow money directly from some other person. Online channels make the entire process of money lending easier, which has led to an increase in the usage of these services. The key objective of peer-to-peer lending is to boost returns for the lenders and reduce interest rates for borrowers. Moreover, it helps provide quick and convenient loans, as the process of lending is entirely online. P2P lending websites connect borrowers directly to investors.
Peer-to-Peer Lending Market Competitive Landscape and Segmentation Analysis:
The research includes a number of significant market manufacturers. It aids readers in understanding the alliances and strategies that market players employ to stave off competition. This thorough research provides a thorough analysis of the market. The footprints can be found by looking at the manufacturers’ global revenue and global price.
Our report focuses on top players in global Peer-to-Peer Lending Market, with production, price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer, covering:
𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗻𝗶𝗲𝘀 𝗜𝗻𝗰𝗹𝘂𝗱𝗲: Daric Inc., Prosper Marketplace, Inc., Pave, Inc., CommonBond Inc., Social Finance, Inc., Upstart Network Inc., Social Finance, Inc., Funding Circle Limited, Peerform, and CircleBack Lending, Inc.
Detailed Segmentation:
By End User
‣ Consumer Credit
‣ Small Business
‣ Student Loans
‣ Real Estate
By Business Model
‣ Traditional P2P Lending
‣ Marketplace Lending
𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀:
» 𝗡𝗼𝗿𝘁𝗵 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: United States, Canada, and Mexico
» 𝗦𝗼𝘂𝘁𝗵 & 𝗖𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗿𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗺𝗲𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Argentina, Chile, Brazil and Others
» 𝗠𝗶𝗱𝗱𝗹𝗲 𝗘𝗮𝘀𝘁 & 𝗔𝗳𝗿𝗶𝗰𝗮: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa & Rest of MEA.
» 𝗘𝘂𝗿𝗼𝗽𝗲: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, BeNeLux, Russia, NORDIC Nations and Rest of Europe.
» 𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia and Rest of APAC.
Key Market Drivers:
Increasing use of peer-to-peer lending services across the globe is expected to boost growth of the peer-to-peer lending market over the forecast period. For instance, in August 2021, CRED announced the launch of a new peer-to-peer lending feature, called CRED Mint, to monetize its 7.5 million users. CRED to offer up to 9% returns to investors with Mint.
Moreover, favorable government regulations or policies are expected to augment growth of the peer-to-peer lending market. For instance, in August 2020, Government of India introduced a notification that intends to regulate all P2P lending platforms by Reserve Bank of India. The notification further gave P2P loan platforms a status of non-banking financial company.
COVID-19 Impact Analysis:
The P2P lending sector faced severe headwinds due to the outbreak of COVID-19. As national lockdowns swept the globe, investors rushed to withdraw their funds from peer-to-peer lending platforms. COVID-19 has brought a drastic change in the key determinants of P2P lending. The pandemic has had a significant impact on the growth of the market.
Key Takeaways:
• The peer-to-peer lending market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 48.2 % over the forecast period owing to the increasing awareness among people about the benefits of P2P lending. For instance, in May 2022, Grid Finance secured a €100 million funding line from the UK-based Fasanara to grow SME lending. The funding has allowed Grid Finance to conclude that it’s going to not make any return to its authentic financing pool, P2P lending market.
• Among regions, North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific are expected to witness robust growth in the peer-to-peer lending market owing to the favorable government regulations or policies, increase in the use of peer-to-peer lending services, and rise in awareness among people/organizations about the benefits of P2P lending.
For instance, in May 2020, 5paisa.com launched peer-to-peer lending platform, where one can lend from Rs 500 to Rs 50 lakhs to multiple borrowers and earn interest as high as 36 per cent per annum. The platform is a registered NBFC with the Reserve Bank of India.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗥𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗕𝘂𝘆 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝘀 𝗥𝗲𝗽𝗼𝗿𝘁:
- The deployment of recent data acquired by our own researchers. These provide you historical and future data that is analysed to show you why the market for Peer-to-Peer Lending is changing; this enables you to foresee changes in the industry and keep a step ahead of your competitors.
- The concise analysis, understandable graph, and table format will help you quickly find the information you want.
- Indicates the region and market sector that is most likely to grow quickly and take over the market.
- A regional study demonstrating how the product or service is used in each location and the factors affecting the market there.
- Complete company profiles for the major market players, including company overviews, company insights, product benchmarking, and SWOT analysis for the major market players, as well as new service/product launches, partnerships, business expansions, and acquisitions of companies profiled in the past five years.
- The market forecast for the sector, taking into account recent developments including growth prospects and drivers as well as difficulties and constraints in both emerging and developed economies.
- Porter's five forces analysis is applied to give a thorough understanding of the market from many perspectives.
- Provides market development possibilities in the upcoming years as well as industry comprehension through Value Chain - Market Dynamics scenario.
𝗙𝗔𝗤’𝗦:
➣ What will the size and growth rate of the Peer-to-Peer Lending Market be in 2027?
➣ What are the main drivers of the Peer-to-Peer Lending Market's growth?
➣ What are the major market trends that have an impact on the Peer-to-Peer Lending Market's valuation?
➣ What are the obstacles to market expansion?
➣ Who are the major players in the Peer-to-Peer Lending Industry?
➣ Which companies are the most important contributors to Peer-to-Peer Lending Market valuation?
➣ What would be each region's market share during the forecast period?
➣ What is the Peer-to-Peer Lending Market's expected growth rate and valuation during the forecast period?
𝗧𝗮𝗯𝗹𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝗖𝗼𝗻𝘁𝗲𝗻𝘁:
1. Research Objectives and Assumptions
▪ Research Objectives
▪ Assumptions
▪ Abbreviations
2. Market Purview
▪ Report Description
- Market Definition and Scope
▪ Executive Summary
- Market Snippet, By Type
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
▪ Coherent Opportunity Map (COM)
3. Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
▪ Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
Continue...
Mr. Shah
