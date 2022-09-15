DCI ASSISTING NORWALK POLICE WITH DEATH INVESTIGATION
September 15, 2022
Norwalk, Iowa - At approximately 0030 hours on September 15th, Norwalk officers were dispatched to a report of a death in the 600 Blk of Knoll Drive. Agents from the DCI were contacted to assist with the investigation. There is no danger to the public.
There is no additional information at this time. Further details will be released later today.
