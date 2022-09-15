Shoe with Knitted Upper Market - Trends are Opening Up New Avenues for Innovation and Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The shoe with knitted upper market size was valued at $2,031.0 million in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% to reach $3,195.1 million by 2025.

Surge in number of sports-inspired children worldwide along with growing trend towards sedentary lifestyle which causes myriad health concerns drive the growth of the global shoe with knitted upper market. However, the implementation of rapid government regulations toward footwear industries hampers market growth. Nonetheless, the upsurge in e-commerce sales is set to provide lucrative opportunities to emerging market players in the near future.

Download Free Sample Report:https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5230

By shoe type, the running shoes segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period, on account of the rise in sports-inspired children and growing awareness of health and fitness around the globe. However, the casual shoes segment generated almost half of the overall revenue in 2017 and is expected to continue its dominance through 2025, owing to aggressive advertising and rise in disposable income of consumers.

By distribution channel, the e-commerce segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.0% from 2018 to 2025, due to the increasing penetration of internet and smartphone worldwide that facilitates online shopping. However, the specialty stores segment is poised to continue its global market dominance on account of its massive popularity and being perceived as a safer option by consumers.

Regionally, Asia-Pacific would continue its global market dominance and occupy around three-quarter of the overall shares by 2025. This is attributed to the rise in number of sports-inspired children in the region and growing precautions concerning foot health and injury. However, LAMEA is projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of sports and rising disposable income of people

Purchase Report Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5230

The key players analyzed in the report include Adidas AG, ASICS Corporation, K-Swiss, Nike, Inc., PUMA, and Skechers USA, Inc. They have adopted different strategies including collaborations, joint ventures, partnerships, expansions, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.

Related Report :
Smart Shoes Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/smart-shoes-market
Tactical Footwear Market : https://alliedmarketresearch.com/tactical-footwear-market-A13072
Vegan Footwear Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vegan-footwear-market-A14110
Orthopaedic Shoes Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/orthopaedic-shoes-market-A06510
Kid Footwear Market  : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/kid-footwear-market-A12408


About US

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn

You just read:

Shoe with Knitted Upper Market - Trends are Opening Up New Avenues for Innovation and Research

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
David Correa
Allied Analytics LLP
800-792-5285
Company/Organization
Allied Analytics LLP
102, A-3, E-Space IT Park, Wadgaon Sheri
Pune, 411014
India
+91 77559 33377
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Sports Equipment and Apparel Market Size is Booming Across the Globe and Witness Huge Growth by Key Players to 2020-2031
Insomnia Market to Reach $6.3 Billion at 3.9% CAGR During the Forecast Period 2021 to 2030
Surgical Lights Market to Grow at a CAGR of 4.5% to Reach $3,838 Million by 2026
View All Stories From This Author