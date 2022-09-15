Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính receives JBIC Governor

VIETNAM, September 15 - HÀ NỘI — Prime Minister Phạm Minh Chính described Japan as a leading economic partner of Việt Nam during a reception in Hà Nội on Wednesday for Governor of the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) Hayashi Nobumitsu.

The PM also hailed Japan as the top bilateral supplier of official development assistance (ODA), the second biggest labour cooperation partner, the third biggest investor and the fourth largest trade partner of Việt Nam.

Japan has so far provided nearly US$30 billion in ODA for Việt Nam while about 350,000 Vietnamese labourers are working in the Asian country. Japan now has 4,873 valid projects worth over $65 billion in Việt Nam. Two-way trade reached $42.7 billion in 2021 and rose by 11.9 per cent annually in the first half of this year to $23.4 billion, according to the Government leader.

Việt Nam always regards Japan as a top, long-term strategic partner and supports Japan's contributions to peace and development in the region and the world as well, he said.

Việt Nam is determined to maintain political stability, social safety and order, build a transparent business environment and drastically deal with difficulties faced by Japanese firms, PM Chính added.

He suggested the Governor continue working closely with Japanese agencies to help Việt Nam build a self-reliant and globally integrated economy; enhance policy consultations and workforce training; and promote public-private partnerships in the transition to green and clean energy; build strategic infrastructure, especially transport infrastructure; step up innovation and digital transformation; build a digital government, digital economy and society; and develop supporting industries and equipment production for renewable energy.

The Vietnamese leader proposed JBIC offer more preferential loans to Japanese and Vietnamese enterprises participating in joint projects as agreed by the two PMs, encouraging Japanese firms to diversify supply chains to Việt Nam, thus helping Việt Nam join its supply chains and making Japan the biggest investor in Việt Nam soon.

He expects that more priority would be given to Việt Nam to deliver on its commitments to reduce greenhouse emissions to zero by 2050 as well as access the US$10-billion aid package committed by Japanese PM Kishida Fumio at the 26th United Nations Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26).

On the occasion, PM Chính hoped JBIC and the Japanese Government will work with parties concerned to deal with issues related to Nghi Sơn oil refinery project in the spirit of “harmonised interests, shared risks”.

Agreeing with the PM’s proposals, Nobumitsu hailed Việt Nam as an attractive destination for Japanese investors and the top priority of JBIC.

He promised that JBIC and Japan will actively partner with Việt Nam in climate change response, especially energy transition and renewable energy development via assistance in terms of capital, technology and workforce training.

The Governor also vowed to work with relevant agencies to deal with issues related to the Nghi Sơn oil refinery project as directed by the PM, and continue launching practical initiatives to intensify the Viet Nam-Japan extensive strategic partnership. — VNS