New Musical in Production Ella: An American Miracle Adds Milanis Clark to Cast
Young Actor Collecting Accolades for Her Engaging Energy
Fresh off her stint as Young Alline in “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'', Milanis Clark is set to join the cast of “Ella: An American Miracle”, which chronicles the life and career of Ella Fitzgerald.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fresh off her stint as Young Alline (Young Anna Mae’s older sister) in “Tina - The Tina Turner Musical'' on Broadway, 11 year old rising star Milanis Clark of Adunni Rose Talent Agency is set to join the cast of “Ella: An American Miracle”, a brand new Broadway production which chronicles the life and career of another giant in music and entertainment, Ella Fitzgerald.
— PR
Written by Anna Deavere Smith and featuring music from the Ella Fitzgerald songbook, “Ella: An American Miracle” will star Tony-winner Dee Dee Bridgewater and Charity Angél Dawson portraying the iconic singer at different points in her life.
You can also catch Milanis in the Disney+ movie “Better Nate Than Ever” (Directed by Tim Federle with cast including Rueby Wood, Aria Brooks, Lisa Kudrow and Joshua Bassett) on your favorite device of choice.
“I love what I do and I plan on being an entertainer for the rest of my life, this is my passion.” - Milanis
Besides her gifts of song and on stage, Milanis also loves to dance, to paint and just to laugh! She’s double jointed! She likes funky glasses! Milanis is pure energy and just plain fun. Check out her YouTube show "Mila Tales" at https://youtu.be/g-ncDpnd9UU
Milanis started acting at the age of 5 in school productions for School House Rocks and the Michael Jackson vs. Prince Collections. She started singing at the age of 3 at school talent shows and in local restaurants, which led to her being booked to play at more high profile events. She also comes from a family full of talent; Her mother Yeimis is a longtime professional dancer who currently tours with the legendary Lisa Lisa from the iconic 80s group Lisa Lisa & Cult Jam and is co-founder of the nonprofit Designed 2 Dance Inc, and her step-mother Toni Menage - a renowned singer and performer in her own right - is the Personal Manager and Musical Director for Lisa Lisa and has helped guide the careers of many artists of note throughout her illustrious career on the management side of the business.
As Milanis continues to grow in the industry, she would like to thank her family and friends, Talent Manager Mrs. Theresa Bastien @324.tamtheresa, Talent Agent Shirley Faison @adunnirosetalent, Vocal Coach Robert Marks @bobmarks and Acting Coach Wendy Mckenzie @wendyactingcoach. Follow Milanis Clark! http://www.instagram.com/iammilanis
