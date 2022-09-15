Dennis McIntyre: A beautiful tale for a beautiful wife
Author Dennis McIntrye narrates a children’s tale to comfort his grieving granddaughterTORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dennis McIntrye is an engineer and a technical writer for Kodak and Siemens for years. But most importantly, he is also a grandfather—a grandfather who wishes to take away the grief of his granddaughter with the passing of her loving granny. In the exact words of Dennis, “This story offers hope to anyone losing a loved one, as it did for her. I dedicate this story to my loving wife.”
Dennis is a former resident of Rochester, New York. Currently, he resides in Dacula, Georgia, and has written several other books, including Legacy of Love, Coffee Shop Ministries, Shackled Yet Free, Freedom's Journey, and Free to Serve. Among all the books Dennis has written, the most personal one would be "The Acorn and the Oak Tree." The purpose of this book is not only for his granddaughter and family but to give courage to anyone who has ever lost a loved one, hoping to remember them for a lifetime.
Readers are invited to read this eye-opening tale. This narrates an acorn that settles into the soil, later grows into a sapling, faces the strong changes of the seasons, and then eventually grows into a large oak tree.
The book "The Acorn and the Oak Tree" by Dennis McIntyre is available on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other top online book retailers. Make sure to secure a copy now!
