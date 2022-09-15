Global Ethernet Testers Market will Reach USD 2.67 Billion, at a CAGR of 20.7% during the Forecast Period of 2028
Market Size – USD 595.2 Million in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 20.7%, Market Trends – Increase in demand for ethernet testers in service providers.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Ethernet Testers Market is forecast to reach USD 2.67 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The Ethernet testers market is rising rapidly in the global market owing to the increase in the new internet of things (IoT) users, market penetration for high-speed internet connectivity, and growth in internet traffic, among other reasons. Ethernet testers market includes all the components and accessories used to test, troubleshoot, and measure network channel, check link strength & connectivity, connection continuity, band speed, and other ethernet glitches.
In the year 2018, network equipment manufacturers segment has witnessed the highest demand in Ethernet testers market. Network equipment manufacturers make use of the ethernet testing equipment the most out of any other segments. Their research and work related to a network hub, switches, routers, modems, bridging, and repeating, among others, stimulates the Ethernet Testers market growth at a significant pace.
North American Ethernet Testers market is forecasted to generate a revenue of USD 0.65 Billion in the year 2028, owing to its extensive market penetration in gigabit Ethernet and endless effort for seamless ethernet networking.
Top 10 Profiled in the Ethernet Testers Market Report:
• IBM
• Questel
• Beijing Xinertel Technology
• Yokogawa Test & Measurement
• Spirent Communications
• Xena Networks
• EXFO Inc
• Keysight Technologies
• VIAVI Solutions Inc
• Teledyne LeCroy
Market Segmentation:
End Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Service Providers
• Network Equipment Manufacturers
• IT & Telecommunication Companies
• Telecommunication Regulatory Bodies
• Others
Connection Speed Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Up to 1GbE
• 1GbE to 100GbE
• Above 100GbE
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)
• Speed Tester
• Wire Mapping
• Continuity Testers
• Permanent Link Tester
• Network Channel Tester
Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:
• North America
o U.S.
o Canada
o Mexico
• Europe
o Russia
o U.K.
o Germany
o France
o BENELUX
o Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific
o China
o Japan
o India
o South Korea
o Rest of Asia Pacific
• Latin America
o Brazil
o Rest of Latin America
• Middle East & Africa
o Saudi Arabia
o U.A.E.
o Israel
o Rest of Middle East & Africa
Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details on the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.
