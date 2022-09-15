U.S. Baby Infant Formula Market | Increasing Demand, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunities and Future scope
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the U.S. baby infant formula market was estimated at $3.88 billion in 2020 and is expected to hit $6.78 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.6% from 2021 to 2030. The report provides a detailed analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive landscape, and evolving market trends.
Increase in number of women participating in labor force and high nutritional content of infant formula drive the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market. On the other hand, government initiatives to promote breastfeeding impede the growth to some extent. However, growing preference toward organic baby food & drinks, extensive research on prebiotics and probiotics in baby food, and developments in technology resulting in emergence of new products are expected to open new opportunities in the industry.
Covid-19 scenario-
The U.S baby infant formula market was impacted positively owing to rise in at-home consumption rate during the initial phase of the pandemic.
The development of online platforms such as telemedicine and e-commerce greatly contributed to the high revenue generation of the U.S. baby infant formula market during the lockdown period.
The U.S. baby infant formula market is analyzed across product type, ingredients, and distribution channel. Based on product type, the infant milk segment accounted for around nearly three-fifths of the total market share in 2020, and is anticipated to rule the roost by 2030. The growing-up milk segment would register the fastest CAGR of 9.7% during the forecast period.
Based on ingredients, the carbohydrate segment contributed to nearly three-fifths of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The vitamins segment, however, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 14.2% throughout the forecast period.
Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets segment held nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2030. The hard discounter stores segment, simultaneously, would exhibit the fastest CAGR of 10.7% throughout the forecast period.
The key market players analyzed in the U.S. baby infant formula market report include Arla Foods, Bobbie, Campbell Soups Company, Holle Baby Food AG, Dana Dairy Group, Ltd., Danone S.A., D-Signstore, Else Nutrition Holdings, Inc., Hipp GmbH & Co. Vertrieb KG, Nestle S.A., The Hain Celestial Group, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Kabrita USA, Nature’s One, LLC., and Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to highlight their prowess in the industry.
The research provides answers to the following key questions:
What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2022-2028?
What will be the market size during the estimated period?
What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the U.S. baby infant formula market during the forecast period?
Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the U.S. baby infant formula market Market?
What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the U.S. baby infant formula market across different regions?
What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier to the growth of the U.S. baby infant formula market?
What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?
