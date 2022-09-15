Europe CBD Oil Market Expanding at a CAGR of 21.2% during 2022-2027
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Europe CBD Oil Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027,” the europe CBD oil market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 21.2% during 2022-2027
Cannabidiol (CBD) refers to a non-psychoactive compound obtained from leaves, resins, and flowers of the marijuana or hemp plant. To produce CBD oil, cannabidiol is extracted from the cannabis plant and is diluted with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil. CBD oil has a high content of iron, amino acids, fiber, zinc, etc. Consequently, it is extensively used for improving heart health, alleviating cancer-related symptoms, relieving pain, and treating several diseases, including arthritis, diabetes, glaucoma, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, etc.
Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-cbd-oil-market/requestsample
Market Trends and Drivers:
The expanding pharmaceutical industry and the widespread adoption of bioactive ingredients in the manufacturing of drugs are primarily driving the Europe CBD oil market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of various neurological and psychiatric disorders is augmenting the product utilization for minimizing anxiety, reducing stress levels, improving seizures, etc., which is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for CBD oil-infused supplements in cancer treatment to relieve adverse health effects of chemotherapy, such as nausea, insomnia, inflammation, weight loss, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing usage of CBD oil in personal care items, owing to its antioxidation, anti-aging, and anti-inflammatory properties, is also positively influencing the regional market. Apart from this, the growing number of medical cannabidiol dispensaries that supply product variants for therapeutic use on recommendation from a licensed healthcare professional is anticipated to fuel the Europe CBD oil market over the forecasted period.
Europe CBD Oil Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Aurora Cannabis, Diamond CBD Inc., ENDOCA, APHRIA Inc., ConnOils LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Emblem CANNABIS, NuLeaf Naturals, LLC, CBD Ultra Limited and The Original Alternative Limited.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, source, product type, product category, application, distribution channel.
Breakup by Source:
Marijuana Based
Hemp Based
Breakup by Product Type:
Inorganic
Organic
Breakup by Product Category:
Flavoured
Unflavoured
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverages
Personal Care
Healthcare
Nutraceuticals
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Direct
Indirect
Breakup by Country:
Germany
Spain
Italy
France
United Kingdom
Russia
Rest of Europe
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3h2U9ZE
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
India Organ Preservation Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027
India Generic Injectables Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027
Latin America Generic Injectables Market Report: https://bit.ly/2UcuuVi
Latin America Telehealth Market Report: https://bit.ly/3h43yzV
Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3fKr2JE
Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Report: https://bit.ly/3jCqztV
Protein Purification and Isolation Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gN9DAw
Biosurgery Market Report: https://bit.ly/3BJ4y4p
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
Cannabidiol (CBD) refers to a non-psychoactive compound obtained from leaves, resins, and flowers of the marijuana or hemp plant. To produce CBD oil, cannabidiol is extracted from the cannabis plant and is diluted with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil. CBD oil has a high content of iron, amino acids, fiber, zinc, etc. Consequently, it is extensively used for improving heart health, alleviating cancer-related symptoms, relieving pain, and treating several diseases, including arthritis, diabetes, glaucoma, epilepsy, multiple sclerosis, etc.
Covid-19 Scenario: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Free sample of the report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/europe-cbd-oil-market/requestsample
Market Trends and Drivers:
The expanding pharmaceutical industry and the widespread adoption of bioactive ingredients in the manufacturing of drugs are primarily driving the Europe CBD oil market. Additionally, the rising prevalence of various neurological and psychiatric disorders is augmenting the product utilization for minimizing anxiety, reducing stress levels, improving seizures, etc., which is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the escalating demand for CBD oil-infused supplements in cancer treatment to relieve adverse health effects of chemotherapy, such as nausea, insomnia, inflammation, weight loss, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Moreover, the increasing usage of CBD oil in personal care items, owing to its antioxidation, anti-aging, and anti-inflammatory properties, is also positively influencing the regional market. Apart from this, the growing number of medical cannabidiol dispensaries that supply product variants for therapeutic use on recommendation from a licensed healthcare professional is anticipated to fuel the Europe CBD oil market over the forecasted period.
Europe CBD Oil Market 2022-2027 Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Aurora Cannabis, Diamond CBD Inc., ENDOCA, APHRIA Inc., ConnOils LLC, Elixinol Global Limited, Emblem CANNABIS, NuLeaf Naturals, LLC, CBD Ultra Limited and The Original Alternative Limited.
The report has segmented the market on the basis on country, source, product type, product category, application, distribution channel.
Breakup by Source:
Marijuana Based
Hemp Based
Breakup by Product Type:
Inorganic
Organic
Breakup by Product Category:
Flavoured
Unflavoured
Breakup by Application:
Food and Beverages
Personal Care
Healthcare
Nutraceuticals
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Direct
Indirect
Breakup by Country:
Germany
Spain
Italy
France
United Kingdom
Russia
Rest of Europe
Ask Analyst for Customization and Explore Full Report with TOC & List of Figure: https://bit.ly/3h2U9ZE
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022- 2027)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.
If you want latest primary and secondary data (2022-2027) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Distribution Channel, etc. Click request free sample report, published report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours of receiving full payment.
Related Report by IMARC Group:
India Organ Preservation Market Size: Industry Trends, Share, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027
India Generic Injectables Market Share: Industry Trends, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027
Latin America Generic Injectables Market Report: https://bit.ly/2UcuuVi
Latin America Telehealth Market Report: https://bit.ly/3h43yzV
Veterinary Infectious Disease Diagnostics Market Report: https://bit.ly/3fKr2JE
Premenstrual Syndrome Treatment Market Report: https://bit.ly/3jCqztV
Protein Purification and Isolation Market Report: https://bit.ly/3gN9DAw
Biosurgery Market Report: https://bit.ly/3BJ4y4p
About Us
IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.
IMARC’s information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company’s expertise.
Elena Anderson
IMARC Services Private Limited
+1 6317911145
email us here