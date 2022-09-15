REVILLA: "WE WILL NEVER TOLERATE CRIMINALITY!"

Senator Ramon Bong Revilla Jr. denounced the spate of reported kidnappings. During the investigation of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, the lawmaker deplored the increasing incidents of such crimes, as many people including Filipinos, Chinese, women, and POGO workers have reportedly been victimized and tortured.

"Hindi tayo papayag na patuloy na dungisan ng sinuman ang ating bayan sa kanilang paghahasik ng gulo at takot sa ating mga kababayan. Hindi natin bibigyan ng puwang sa ating bayan ang mga taong tila ba mga walang kunsensya at halang ang mga kaluluwa.", Revilla said.

Sen. Revilla reiterated to the public that "no one is above the law", which serves as a strong reminder to perpetrators that the government will never turn a blind eye whenever laws are violated.

During the discussion, Sen. Revilla questioned the Philippine National Police (PNP) whether the identified suspects were already charged after they claimed that the cases presented were already solved, noting that identifying suspects is not enough especially if it does not lead to prosecution.

In a memorandum circular released by the National Police Commission titled "Adopting a Uniform Criteria in Determining When a Crime is Considered Solved", a case shall be considered solved if: 1. the offender has been identified; 2. there is sufficient evidence to charge him; 3. the offender has actually been taken into custody, and 4. the offender has actually been charged before the prosecutor's office or court of appropriate jurisdiction.

Sen. Revilla further remarked that criminality was never and will never be tolerated.

"We are conducting this hearing today to weed out those who commit these crimes with brazen impunity. Galit tayo sa mga naghahahari-hariang mga kriminal sa ating bansa. Lalo na sa mga nagsisiga-sigaang dayuhang kriminal. Silang mga walang pakundangan sa paglapastangan sa kaayusan at kaligtasan sa ating bansa", the solon said.

In closing, he called the law enforcement instrumentalities act on their mandate to protect the Filipino people.