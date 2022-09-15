Tolentino: NBI sends wrong expert to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing

NBI sends wrong expert to the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee hearing

MANILA - During the third hearing of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee on Thursday, September 15, 2022, Sen. Francis Tolentino, who chairs the Committee, excused the cybersecurity expert sent by the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) after the said expert admitted that the NBI got confused with the invitation and sent the wrong expert.

The Blue Ribbon said that the witness they requested to attend is an expert on the quality and inferiority or superiority of computers and hardware.

The expert testimony was supposed to be in relation to the hardware specifications of the alleged 'overpriced' and 'outdated' laptops procured by the Department of Education (DepEd) through the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM).

"Ang amin pong expertise po is actually a confusion. We thought that you invited [us] in our capacities as cybercrime investigators po. Iba po kasi yung cybercrime investigation and computer hardware po.", the NBI expert on cybercrime investigation said.

The Blue Ribbon then dispensed with the presence of the cybercrime investigation expert.