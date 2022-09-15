Tolentino: DepEd and PS-DBM MOA on the purchase of DepEd laptops passed away

PHILIPPINES, September 15 - Press Release

September 15, 2022 DepEd and PS-DBM MOA on the purchase of DepEd laptops passed away MANILA - Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee uncovers that the notary public who notarized the controversial Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) for the procurement of the allegedly pricey but outdated laptops for public school teachers had passed away. As to the timing of the death of the notary public, whether before or after the date indicated in the MOA, is still under determination. Sen. Francis Tolentino, the Chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, stated that the panel is currently verifying the time of death of notary public and that a copy of the death certificate has been requested from the Philippine Statistics Authority. The MOA's notary public, Atty. Jose Floro Crisologo, was invited as a resource person to appear before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee. The date of death of the notary public is said to be a material fact in the panel's investigation. If it would appear that Atty. Crisologo died before the date indicated in the MOA, the veracity of the MOA and legality of the acts of the PS-DBM in procuring the laptops for DepEd would now be without basis.