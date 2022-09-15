Submit Release
News Search

There were 2,097 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 244,636 in the last 365 days.

Tolentino: DepEd and PS-DBM MOA on the purchase of DepEd laptops passed away

PHILIPPINES, September 15 - Press Release
September 15, 2022

DepEd and PS-DBM MOA on the purchase of DepEd laptops passed away

MANILA - Thursday, September 15, 2022, the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee uncovers that the notary public who notarized the controversial Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) between the Department of Education (DepEd) and the Procurement Service of the Department of Budget and Management (PS-DBM) for the procurement of the allegedly pricey but outdated laptops for public school teachers had passed away.

As to the timing of the death of the notary public, whether before or after the date indicated in the MOA, is still under determination.

Sen. Francis Tolentino, the Chairman of the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee, stated that the panel is currently verifying the time of death of notary public and that a copy of the death certificate has been requested from the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The MOA's notary public, Atty. Jose Floro Crisologo, was invited as a resource person to appear before the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee.

The date of death of the notary public is said to be a material fact in the panel's investigation. If it would appear that Atty. Crisologo died before the date indicated in the MOA, the veracity of the MOA and legality of the acts of the PS-DBM in procuring the laptops for DepEd would now be without basis.

You just read:

Tolentino: DepEd and PS-DBM MOA on the purchase of DepEd laptops passed away

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.