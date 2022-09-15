Superb Food Independence Summit featuring Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder
How to grow and preserve food is the highlight of the summit with an evening concert by Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder to raise money for flood efforts.MILLERSBURG, OHIO, UNITED STATES, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- (Millersburg, Ohio) DIV farming, or Homesteading, including how to grow and preserve food, is the highlight of the first Superb Food Independence Summit on September 22-23, 8am to 5pm.
An evening music concert on September 22nd, by Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder will raise money for Samaritans Purse and Life Nets, two charities that work to assist the recent flood relief efforts in Eastern Kentucky. Representatives from Letcher County, the hardest hit location, will speak at the event. The event has already raised significant funds, but lots more help is needed.
The Summit is being coordinated by John Miller, of Superb Industries, a high-tech manufacturer of parts for the auto industry, including parts to support emerging electric vehicle development.
Home grown food is making a major resurgence, in part due to inflation and spikes in most products. For a growing number of Americans, gardening is bringing a peace of mind and healthy food into their homes.
Due to a shortage of canning supplies that occurred during the Covid-19 shutdowns, Miller was challenged to manufacture canning lids at his factory in Holmes County, Ohio. Consequently, Miller became a significant supplier of canning products. Miller said, "We can already make 100 million lids per year, and that's only about 10% of the total market."
The Summit is bringing several speakers and influencers, including grass-farming expert Joel Salatin of Polyface Farm in Virginia, of documentaries Food Inc., and Fresh, author of Poly/ace Designs and Salad Bar Beef, editor of The Stockman Grass Farmer, and columnist for Plain Values, Homestead Living, and Manward.
The exhibitor's tents will showcase a myriad of topics and presentations including ancient grains, beekeeping, milking, and butchering, cheese making, fermenting, and demonstrations for many different canning methods at the Canning Extravaganza.
Under the Seed and Soil tent, attendees will learn about fertilizer, herbs, seed saving, soil recovery, freeze drying, and composting. An Amish Country Resources tent will have timberframing, quilting, and rope making along with a myriad of other heritage crafts from Amish Country. Attendees will be treated to an Amish wedding food menu with local food from an Amish caterer.
