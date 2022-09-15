Cyber Security Market Emerging Trend | By Key Players, Product Type, Application and Region

The global cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 311.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global cyber security market size is expected to reach USD 311.73 Billion at a steady CAGR of 7.6% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Steady cyber security market revenue growth is due to increase in the number of data breaches and increasing deployment to the cloud, driven by the digitization shift across various industries, sectors, and verticals.

Adoption of cloud-based services in various industries has increased thus driving growth of the cyber security market to a significant extent. Enterprises are increasingly adopting cloud-based services as this is less expensive and does not require an IT infrastructure setup. Cloud deployment leads to vulnerabilities in software and makes information easily accessible by cyber criminals. Companies are focused on improving their cyber security software to protect their data from cyber-attacks.

Growing popularity of digitalization has prompted various organizations to rely on digitalized information. Sharing of such information externally or internally has made organizations vulnerable to cybercrime through different mediums. A successful online attack can harm the reputation of an enterprise as well as impact brand value. This can also result in loss of competitive advantage and impact companies financially. As a result of crucial need to protect data and information of organizations from possible breach, deployment of cyber security solutions and technologies is imperative, and this is expected to continue to drive market growth going ahead.

In March 2020, Sina Weibo, which is a Chinese version to Twitter, was hacked and site usernames, real name, location, and gender of 172 million users, including phone numbers, were posted on the dark web market.

Retailers, medical service providers, and public entities witness the highest number of breaches and malware is mostly responsible for most of these incidents. Some sectors are more attractive for cyber criminals and they collect medical and financial data, but all sectors are vulnerable and can be targeted for corporate espionage, customer data, and customer attacks. Attacks on cyber security can result in identity theft, extortion attempts, and loss of important and sensitive data, which is driving demand for more effective cyber security solutions.

Some Key Highlights from the Report

In March 2021, NFP introduced new cybersecurity product to suit the personalized coverage need of customers. DigitalShield solution was made possible due to the company’s partnership with CyberScout, which is a cyber-specialist claims management provider. DigitalShield offers protection for a variety of cyber-crimes, such as ransomware, cyber-attacks, identity theft, cyber bullying, and cyber stalking, among others.

Encryption is a cyber-security measure which protects personal and private data through the use of unique codes that scramble the data and make it almost impossible for intruders to read. Even if there is a data breach, encryption ensures institution’s private data is safe even when cyber criminals get past the firewall.

The professional services segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020. Increased demand is due to use of cyber security software in enterprise risk assessment, penetration testing, employee training, physical security testing, and cyber security defense. With the use of extensive information and knowledge, companies could reduce additional costs.

Large enterprises segment accounted for largest revenue share in 2020 due to increased cyberattack incidence on personal databases of such organizations. Large organizations are improving their cyber security abilities to protect their data and safeguard customer information.

Retail industry witnessed more breaches than any other industry in 2019, as criminals deployed more advanced methods to target vast asset and data retailers. As digital commerce is becoming more popular, retailers are investing majorly in state-of-the-art security software to protect their e-commerce engines. Point of Sale (POS) attacks are the most common due to containing sensitive information such as debit and credit card details, numbers, and PINs.

Asia Pacific market revenue is expected to increase at a rapid rate during the forecast period due to increase in investment by government and enterprises to protect respective data and information. Japan followed by India experienced the highest number of cyber-attacks in 2020, which propelled growth of the market thereafter. Finance & insurance was the most attacked sector in India in 2019, followed by manufacturing and professional services.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 :

IBM Corporation, Cisco Systems, Juniper Networks, CyberArk, Forcepoint, McAfee, Microsoft, F5 Networks, Oracle, and Fortinet.

The report studies the types and applications of the global Cyber Security market. The report categorizes the Cyber Security industry into different types covering different products supplied in the Cyber Security market. Each type is briefly described in the report such that why it is used, the main sources, the production costs, and the processing involved in it. Depending upon various applications of the products and services in the market, the Cyber Security market is categorized in the following non-exhaustive list of products. The application segment is anticipated to grow rapidly shortly due to its unique features and solutions, other crucial information about the types and applications is given in the report.

Emergen Research has segmented the global cyber security market on the basis of component, solution, services, security type, deployment, organization size, end-use, and region:

Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hardware

Software

Solution Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Threat Intelligence

Identity and Access Management

Security and Vulnerability Management

Risk and Compliance Management

Others (Others include threat intelligence platforms, SIEM, and incident forensics)

Encryption

Data Loss Prevention

Network DLP

Storage/ Data Center DLP

Endpoint DLP

Unified Threat Management

Firewall

Antivirus/ Antimalware

Intrusion Detection Systems/ Intrusion Prevention Systems

Network-based

Host-based

Wireless

Disaster Recovery

Distributed Denial of Service

Web Filtering

Others (Other solutions include application whitelisting and patch management)

Services Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Professional Services

Design and Integration

Risk and Threat Assessment

Consulting

Training and Education

Support and Maintenance

Managed Security Services

Security Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Application Security

Network Security

Cloud Security

Endpoint Security

Others

Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Cloud

On-Premises

Organization Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Government and Defense

Healthcare

BFSI

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

IT and Telecom

Retail

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Spain

BENELUX

Finland

Sweden

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Rest Of MEA

Leading businesses who are looking for new sources of income will find this research to be quite helpful in understanding the market and its underlying dynamics. It will be helpful for businesses looking to diversify into new markets or increase the scope of their current operations.

How will this Report Benefit you?

A 250-page report from Emergen Research includes 194 tables and 189 charts and graphics. Anyone in need of commercial, in-depth assessments for the global Cyber Security market, as well as comprehensive market segment analysis, can benefit from our new study. You can assess the whole regional and global market for Cyber Security with the aid of our recent study. To increase market share, obtain financial analysis of the whole market and its various segments. We think there are significant prospects in this industry for rapidly expanding energy storage technology. Look at how you may utilise the current and potential revenue-generating prospects in this sector. The research will also assist you in making better strategic decisions, enabling you to build growth strategies, strengthen competitor analysis, and increase business productivity.

What Questions Should You Ask before Buying a Market Research Report?

• How is the Cyber Security market evolving?

• What is driving and restraining the Cyber Security market?

• How will each Cyber Security submarket segment grow over the forecast period and how much revenue will these submarkets account for in 2028?

• How will the market shares for each Cyber Security submarket develop from 2021 to 2028?

• What will be the main driver for the overall market from 2021 to 2028?

• Will leading Cyber Security markets broadly follow the macroeconomic dynamics, or will individual national markets outperform others?

• How will the market shares of the national markets change by 2028 and which geographical region will lead the market in 2028?

• Who are the leading players and what are their prospects over the forecast period?

Thank you for reading our report. Customization of the report is available according to the requirements of clients. In case of further queries about the report, do get in touch with us. Our team will make sure your report is tailored according to your needs.

