Global Safety Valves Market will Reach Nearly USD 6.81 Billion, at a CAGR of 14.6% during the Forecast Period of 2028

Market Size – USD 5.11 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 14.6%, Market Trends –Increased consumption of oil and gas

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, September 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Safety valves market is forecast to reach USD 6.81 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Safety values have become an integral part of the operation for different industries in contemporary times. The expansion of these industries is promoting the growth of the market. Another essential driving factor for the market is stringent government policies regulating workplace health and safety. It is because of these government regulations; it has become necessary for different industries to comply with these safety norms and incorporate safety valves in their operation. Such a rise in safety valves application in various sectors encourages the growth of this sector.

In addition to these factors, with a rise in global population, there has been a rise in demand for oil and gas. For catering to this present demand for oil and gas, the industry is focusing on various developments. One such recent event in the oil and gas industry is the discovery of shale gas. Such developments in the industry, along with its expansion, is positively impacting the growth of the safety valves market. Expansion of global population has also resulted in increased demand for energy. In order to cater to the rise in demand for energy, alternative sources of energy generation like nuclear energy generation are being tapped. In the operation of nuclear energy generation, safety valves are essential in preventing radioactive elements from getting disseminated. Hence, the growth of nuclear energy generation also results in the growth of safety valves market.

In context to region, Asia Pacific can be seen to dominate the market. Factors like infrastructural developments and rise in investments in various industries like the construction industry, oil and gas sector, and drastic urbanization have resulted in its market dominance.

Top 10 Profiled in the Safety Valves Market Report:

• Alfa Laval

• Bosch Rexroth

• Aquatrol Valve Company

• ARI-Armaturen

• Forbes Marshall

• Baker Hughes (A GE Company)

• Emerson

• Danfoss

• IMI PLC

• Curtiss-Wright Corporation

Market Segmentation:

Product types Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Spring-loaded Pressure-relief Valves

• Dead-Weight Pressure-relief Valves

• Pilot-operated Pressure-relief Valves

Material type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Cast Iron

• Stainless Steel

• Cryogenic

• Alloy

Size type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Less than 6 inch

• 7 inch-25 inch

• 26 inch-50 inch

• 50 inch and above

Application areas Type Outlook (Volume, Thousand Units; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

• Oil & Gas Industry

• Water & Wastewater

• Energy & Power

• Agriculture

• Pharmaceuticals

• Chemicals

• Metal & Mining

• Food & Beverage Industry

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

• Europe

o Russia

o U.K.

o Germany

o France

o BENELUX

o Rest of Europe

• Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o South Korea

o Rest of Asia Pacific

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Rest of Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

o Saudi Arabia

o U.A.E.

o Israel

o Rest of Middle East & Africa

