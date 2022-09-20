CBC International announces the 1st participation in MEIDAM Conference.
EINPresswire.com/ -- Dr.Joe Chaer -The Founder of CBC International says . “Providing our clients with excellent products that are clinically proven to be effective, safe and of highest qualities and international standards is our top priority. We have remained true to our original concept and are expanding our horizon to make CBC an international company with competitive growth, serving the whole Gulf and Middle East Region. In Order to achieve sustainable long-term growth, we will continue to satisfy the needs of our consumers, employees, suppliers and community, We will continue to expand our horizons further to surpass consumer's ever-changing needs and preferences for looking and feeling good.
CBC International owes much of its success to the effectiveness of its marketing and sales strategies.
The unique team is a group of professional Pharmacists, Sales, Marketeers and Beauty Care Experts that are dedicated to accomplishing our mission.
"This is the start of our expansion strategy in Dubai, The expansion for 2022 in UAE is proceeding as planned and is going to be focused on covering further local and international Medical Conferences to showcase the involvements of the expansion strategy and elevating the spirits of youth as well as the integration of online platform successfully that is know as Dermasouqs to ease the Healthcare practitioners to prescribe and recommend the products to reach the consumer at cost and time effective manner” said Ms.Elise Younes - The Regional Director of MENA Region.
Today’s announcement is yet another step forward in Ms.Elise’s desire to innovate and utilise the latest technologies and Methodologies to share their work with the world.
This is yet example of UAE being again at the forefront of these new and exciting based projects. With the significant growth and recent popularity around skincare expected to continue.
About CBC International
CBC International, was founded by Chaer brothers in 1998 and established in Beirut-Lebanon, is a company engaged in import, sales, marketing & distribution of high-quality Skin Care, Aesthetic, Beauty & Cosmetic Products and Medical Devices.
CBC international has become a leader in the Cosmeceutical market in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA Region). With a vision to enhance the quality of life by enhancing the skin's well-being and creating a world of pleasure to our consumers through extra-ordinary products and services. Our product range exceeds over 200 of top items imported from U.S.A, Europe and South Africa.
About MEIDAM
The 7th Middle East International Dermatology & Aesthetic Medicine Conference & Exhibition in Dubai, UAE.
“The conference aims to present to participants the latest developments in the fields of dermatology and aesthetics medicine and share advanced and innovative techniques and knowledge in dermatology, dermato-surgery, and aesthetics medicine from around the world.
Through sharing knowledge and information with seniors, juniors, and residents, the program will comprise of an exciting combination of lectures and practical workshops from a variety of schools of thought and backgrounds. This scientific conference intends to provide an evolving and unique forum for discussions and exchange among researchers and clinicians from all over the world as it facilitates the dissemination of the latest knowledge and expertise derived from research in the fields of dermatology, dermato-surgery and aesthetics medicine.
The conference will be an excellent place for networking opportunities with seniors, juniors, and residents’ colleagues, and we hope that it is going to create a platform for coordinating new partnerships which advance not only the field but the careers of all participants.” Said Dr. Khaled Al-Nuaimi-President of The Conference.
About Dermasouqs
DermaSouqs was founded on “March 2020” by CBC international, We are committed to enhancing the quality of life by elevating the skins of well-being and creating a world of pleasure to our consumers through extra-ordinary products and services.
Our aim is to provide our customers with the widest range of skin products with competitive prices within the market. All our products are 100% certified original and bought from official distributors in UAE. We work either directly or in collaboration with the majority of the top distributors and brands in the country.
www.dermasouqs.com
Ramlet El Bayda, Alice Naccache Str.
Cedar Hills Bldg., Block A, Ground Floor
+9611 808999
Beirut, Lebanon
The Binary by Omniyat,
22nd floor, office 2203.
Business Bay P.O. Box 25029
+97145836488
