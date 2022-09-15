Suspects Sought in a Burglary Two Offense: 600 Block of Florida Avenue, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in a Burglary Two offense that occurred on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in the 600 block of Florida Avenue, Northwest.

At approximately 11:49 pm, the suspects forcibly gained entry into an establishment at the listed location. Once inside, the suspects took property then fled the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/iRLYQFhDxs4

Anyone who can identify these individuals or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. Crime Solvers of Washington, DC currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.