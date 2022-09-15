Suspect Wanted in an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) Offense: 700 Block of Burns Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating a suspect who is currently wanted in reference to an Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun) offense that occurred on Monday, September 12, 2022, in the 700 block of Burns Street, Southeast.

At approximately 5:20 pm, members of the Sixth District responded to the listed location for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult female victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and transported the victim to a local hospital for treatment of life threatening injuries.

The suspect in this case has been identified as 32-year-old Tyrone Lee Diggs, of Southeast, DC. He is wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant charging him with Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun). The detectives’ investigation revealed this offense was domestic in nature.

He can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of Diggs, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.