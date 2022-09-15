Dental Floss Market is Estimated at US$ 732.5 Mn with a CAGR of 4.3% By 2028 | 3M, Dr Wild & Co. AG, Sunstar Suisse SA

Dental Floss Market Analysis

Flossing is one of the most vital practice followed in dental care, as it removes plaque between teeth, which is a prominent for periodontal diseases.

The global dental floss market was valued at US$ 588.7 Mn in 2021 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 732.5 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.3% between 2022 and 2028.” — Coherent Market Insights